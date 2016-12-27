746th Test Squadron: Guidance and Navigational Test

The 746th Test Squadron at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., also known as the Central Inertial and GPS Test Facility, is the designated lead test organization for the Department of Defense chartered to test and evaluate Global Positioning System user equipment and integrated GPS based guidance and navigation systems.

The 746th also manages the tri-service GPS Test Center of Expertise which is comprised of Army, Navy and Air Force test agencies chartered to support GPS test and evaluation initiatives.

The Squadron operates testing at Holloman AFB, N.M., under the AEDC 704th Test Group as well as the White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

For more than 40 years, the CIGTF has been a leader in inertial, GPS and blended GPS/inertial component and system testing. The CIGTF also offers customers a cost effective evaluation of guidance and navigation systems with inclusive ground, field and flight-testing capabilities.

After an evaluation of GPS and inertial navigation system capabilities in the CIGTF laboratories and field test environments, a fully instrumented aircraft is flight tested at the WSMR. Flight tests of aircraft include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, AT-38 Talon Twin-Jet Trainer, C-12J Huron and UH-1 Huey Helicopter.

The centrifuge testing in the Inertial Laboratory at the squadron uses a multi-axis test table to simulate flight conditions in a thermally controlled environment to check inertial performance on systems prior to aircraft testing.

Other test facilities at the CIGTF include a Navigation Test and Evaluation Laboratory and the Communication, Navigation and Identification Laboratory.

NavTEL tests stand-alone GPS User Equipment and integrated GPS navigation systems using real-time simulation of GPS satellite signals and simulated or hardware-in-the-loop host vehicle aiding and communication systems. The laboratory is also capable of conducting GPS Electronic Combat Testing.

CNI is designed to test systems of systems, to allow testing of highly integrated relative navigation techniques, real-time precision weapon targeting and other applications of integrated platforms.

In addition to the laboratories, the CIGTF includes an Antenna Test Range where they can conduct multi-element GPS antenna testing using multiple jammers in a controlled, open-air environment. The range covers the middle ground between laboratory and flight test capabilities and offers an additional environment to satisfy customer test requirements.