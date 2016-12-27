Aerotech News & Review


Defense

December 27, 2016
 

746th Test Squadron: Guidance and Navigational Test

Raquel March
Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Contraves 120 inch Model M445, 2-axis platform, capable of 50g with a 100 pound test item.

The 746th Test Squadron at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., also known as the Central Inertial and GPS Test Facility, is the designated lead test organization for the Department of Defense chartered to test and evaluate Global Positioning System user equipment and integrated GPS based guidance and navigation systems.

The 746th also manages the tri-service GPS Test Center of Expertise which is comprised of Army, Navy and Air Force test agencies chartered to support GPS test and evaluation initiatives.

The Squadron operates testing at Holloman AFB, N.M., under the AEDC 704th Test Group as well as the White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

For more than 40 years, the CIGTF has been a leader in inertial, GPS and blended GPS/inertial component and system testing. The CIGTF also offers customers a cost effective evaluation of guidance and navigation systems with inclusive ground, field and flight-testing capabilities.

After an evaluation of GPS and inertial navigation system capabilities in the CIGTF laboratories and field test environments, a fully instrumented aircraft is flight tested at the WSMR. Flight tests of aircraft include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, AT-38 Talon Twin-Jet Trainer, C-12J Huron and UH-1 Huey Helicopter.

The centrifuge testing in the Inertial Laboratory at the squadron uses a multi-axis test table to simulate flight conditions in a thermally controlled environment to check inertial performance on systems prior to aircraft testing.

Other test facilities at the CIGTF include a Navigation Test and Evaluation Laboratory and the Communication, Navigation and Identification Laboratory.

NavTEL tests stand-alone GPS User Equipment and integrated GPS navigation systems using real-time simulation of GPS satellite signals and simulated or hardware-in-the-loop host vehicle aiding and communication systems. The laboratory is also capable of conducting GPS Electronic Combat Testing.

CNI is designed to test systems of systems, to allow testing of highly integrated relative navigation techniques, real-time precision weapon targeting and other applications of integrated platforms.

In addition to the laboratories, the CIGTF includes an Antenna Test Range where they can conduct multi-element GPS antenna testing using multiple jammers in a controlled, open-air environment. The range covers the middle ground between laboratory and flight test capabilities and offers an additional environment to satisfy customer test requirements.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 27, 2016

News China’s first aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea – China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea Dec. 26, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.   Russia focusing on pilot error or technical issues rather than terrorism in plane crash – The Russian investigation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 27, 2016

Wisconsin residents worried about F-35 noise Dane County residents in Wisconsin say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Dec. 26 that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison’s north side...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-trainer

Boeing T-X completes first flight, validates design for Air Force requirements

Boeing and partner Saab completed the first flight Dec. 20 of their all-new T-X aircraft, which is designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force’s training requirements. During the 55-minute flight, lead T-X Test Pilot Steven ...
 
Full Story »

 