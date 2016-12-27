Aerotech News & Review


Local

December 27, 2016
 

History in transit

eafb-history1

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

The twin tail sections from a disassembled C-119B “Flying Boxcar” are positioned for loading onto A C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Del., on the flightline of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The C-5 was loaded with the majority of the disassembled aircraft for transportation to the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover AFB. This airplane, tail number 48-0352, was one of several that played a direct role in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War in 1950. It will eventually be restored to its Korean War era configuration and displayed at the AMC Museum.
 

eafb-history2

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Del., waits for a very special cargo on the flightline of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The C-5 was loaded with the majority of a disassembled C-119B “Flying Boxcar” for transportation to the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover AFB. This airplane, tail number 48-0352, was one of several that played a direct role in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War in 1950. The aircraft will eventually be restored to its Korean War era configuration and displayed at the AMC Museum.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 27, 2016

News China’s first aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea – China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea Dec. 26, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.   Russia focusing on pilot error or technical issues rather than terrorism in plane crash – The Russian investigation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 27, 2016

Wisconsin residents worried about F-35 noise Dane County residents in Wisconsin say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Dec. 26 that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison’s north side...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-trainer

Boeing T-X completes first flight, validates design for Air Force requirements

Boeing and partner Saab completed the first flight Dec. 20 of their all-new T-X aircraft, which is designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force’s training requirements. During the 55-minute flight, lead T-X Test Pilot Steven ...
 
Full Story »

 