Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 27, 2016
 

Lockheed Martin receives $1.45 billion contract for PAC-3 missiles

The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $1.45 billion contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.

The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries for the U.S. Army, and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares for Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

“PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE provide our customers and especially the deployed warfighter with unmatched terminal air- and missile-defense capabilities,” said Scott Arnold, Lockheed Martin’s vice president of PAC-3 programs. “PAC-3 and MSE are trusted and reliable interceptors that employ advanced hit-to-kill technology, enabling better accuracy, enhanced safety and improved lethality when it matters most.”

The PAC-3 Missile is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. PAC-3 currently provides missile defense capabilities for six nations – the U.S., the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan. Kuwait also is under contract to procure PAC-3 missiles.

Building on the combat-proven PAC-3, the PAC-3 MSE missile uses a two-pulse solid rocket motor that increases altitude and range to meet evolving threats.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 27, 2016

News China’s first aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea – China’s first aircraft carrier and five other warships passed by Taiwan and sailed into the contested South China Sea Dec. 26, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.   Russia focusing on pilot error or technical issues rather than terrorism in plane crash – The Russian investigation...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 27, 2016

Wisconsin residents worried about F-35 noise Dane County residents in Wisconsin say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Dec. 26 that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison’s north side...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
boeing-trainer

Boeing T-X completes first flight, validates design for Air Force requirements

Boeing and partner Saab completed the first flight Dec. 20 of their all-new T-X aircraft, which is designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force’s training requirements. During the 55-minute flight, lead T-X Test Pilot Steven ...
 
Full Story »

 