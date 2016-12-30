General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

GA-ASI is an affiliate of privately-held General Atomics and is a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft systems, radars and electro-optic and related mission systems solutions.

The company operates a site at Grey Butte Field, 25 miles east of Palmdale, Calif.

The company’s Aircraft Systems business unit is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA including Predator® A, Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper®, Gray Eagle, the new Predator C Avenger®, and Predator XP. It also manufactures a variety of state-of-the-art digital Ground Control Stations and provides pilot training and support services for RPA field operations.

Grey Butte handles development and flight testing of the Predator series of aircraft including the Predator B, the Predator C Avenger, and the Certifiable Predator B (developmental).

GA-ASI is headquartered in Poway, Calif., and spans multiple facilities in the San Diego area and in the Mojave Desert (Grey Butte), as well as adjacent to various customer locations around the United States.