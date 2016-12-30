Headlines – December 30, 2016

News

Two killed in military helicopter crash in Galveston Bay –

Texas Army National Guard officials say two crew members aboard an Apache helicopter on a routine training mission have died when their aircraft crashed in Galveston Bay just off the shoreline about 25 miles southeast of Houston.



No U.S. carrier now in Mideast –

The Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group chopped out of the European theater of operations Dec. 26, headed home to Norfolk after months of operating in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean, where the strike jets of Carrier Air Wing 3 flew hundreds of missions against ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq. The homecoming is set for Dec. 30 — two days shy of the Navy’s stated goal of bringing the group home in seven months.





Business

Leonardo-Finmeccanica acquires Sistemi Dinamici, SD-150 Hero –

Leonardo-Finmeccanica has finalized its takeover of Sistemi Dinamici, a joint venture between IDS Corporation and AgustaWestland, the latter of which was acquired by Leonardo in 2015.



Foreign F-16s getting better data links –

Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between Rockwell Collins and BAE, has been awarded an $11.7 million contract to improve Link 16 data communications for foreign F-16 users.



U.S. Air Force awards satellite anti-jamming contract to Raytheon –

Raytheon has been awarded a $37 million Air Force contract to support anti-jamming efforts for satellite communications.





Defense

Congress OKs more money, gets serious about laser weapons in defense bill –

The U.S. military is set to see a 51 percent increase in funding to develop and procure laser weapons, a technologically-advanced “game-changer” as troops prepare for new and growing asymmetric threats around the world.



U.S. Navy considers options for replacing Zumwalt’s LRLAP projectile –

The Long Range Land Attack Projectile, originally designed for USS Zumwalt ‘s (DDG 1000) Advanced Gun System, has become too expensive and the U.S. Navy is exploring options to replace the round, sources told IHS Jane’s.



U.S. Army to demo robotic wingman vehicles in 2017 –

The U.S. Army is planning to demonstrate a host of combat vehicles in the role of robotic wingmen in 2017 at Fort Benning, Ga., as it prepares to enter an official program of record in 2023.



PowerWalk device converts soldiers’ movement into energy –

Army officials say they are closing in on their goal of developing a means for soldiers on foot to recharge their many electronic devices simply by walking.



JSTARS Recap program moves forward after DOD nixes fixed-price requirement –

The U.S. Air Force Dec. 28 released a request for proposals for the JSTARS recap program after the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer waived statutory language that would have compelled the service to pursue a fixed-price contract.



New for 2017: Important milestones ahead for key aircraft programs –

The Air Force’s top three modernization programs — the F-35A Lightning II, the KC-46 Pegasus tanker and the B-21 Raider long-range strike bomber — all took significant steps forward in 2016, and that trend is likely to continue in 2017.



More challenges for Marine aviation –

The troubled realm of Marine aviation will head into 2017 trying to dig out of a readiness hole without knowing how much money the service will get to repair and replace its aging and worn-out fleet.





Veterans

Trump considering plans for privatizing VA medical options –

President-elect Donald Trump is evaluating a radical overhaul of veterans health care options even before he finalizes his pick for the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs.