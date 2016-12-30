Aerotech News & Review


December 30, 2016
 

News Briefs – December 30, 2016

Iran says it warns off fighters, drones during drill

An Iranian general said Wednesday that his country’s air defenses have warned off several fighter jets and drones during an ongoing military drill.
“In the past three days of military drills, the air defense has given warnings to 12 aircraft of trans-regional countries to stay away from the country’s airspace.” Gen. Abbas Farajpour was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Tasnim, which is close to Iran’s military, said the aircraft included U.S. fighter jets and drones.
Calls to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, rang unanswered Dec. 28. In recent months, the 5th Fleet has complained about interactions with Iran’s military at sea and in the air.
Iranian air defense units began an exercise involving 17,000 personnel stationed over 496,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) in southern Iran on Monday.
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said troops taking part in the drill test-fired a long-range S-200 surface-to-air missile, destroying a drone. AP
 

Second flight recorder recovered from Black Sea crash site

The Russian Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.
The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Dec. 28. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash's cause.
The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Dec. 25, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.
The Defense Ministry says 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site. AP



 

News

Headlines – December 30, 2016

Two killed in military helicopter crash in Galveston Bay – Texas Army National Guard officials say two crew members aboard an Apache helicopter on a routine training mission have died when their aircraft crashed in Galveston Bay just off the shoreline about 25 miles southeast of Houston.   No U.S. carrier now in Mideast...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Ron Fair

Air Force Research Laboratory

Hydrocarbon Boost sub-scale preburner firing at full-power at Test Stand 2A, Air Force Research Laboratory April 21, 2016. The roar of history can be heard at the Air Force Research Laboratory R...
 
Space & Technology

NASA 2017 – Building the Future

NASA looks forward to 2017. For more information on NASA in 2016 and beyond, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-reveals-the-unknown-in-2016
 
