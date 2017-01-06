BAE Systems awarded $49 million Air Force Research Lab contract to enhance intelligence sharing

The U.S. Air Force Research Lab has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract worth up to $49 million to develop, deploy, and maintain cross domain solutions for safeguarding the sharing of sensitive information between government networks.

“We’re helping our customers innovate advanced cross domain technologies to enhance virtualization, boost data processing, and support the integration of machine learning solutions,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector.

The technologies developed under the AFRL’s Systems Engineering and Evaluation System Analysis Worldwide Cross Domain contract will benefit a wide range of customers, including the Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other government agencies. The solutions will enable the secure exchange of messages, images, and streaming video and audio data to enhance mission collaboration. BAE Systems engineers will also work closely with AFRL to research and develop dynamic new tools to address future agency needs and bridge technology gaps.