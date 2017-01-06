Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 6, 2017
 

BAE Systems awarded $49 million Air Force Research Lab contract to enhance intelligence sharing

The U.S. Air Force Research Lab has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract worth up to $49 million to develop, deploy, and maintain cross domain solutions for safeguarding the sharing of sensitive information between government networks.

“We’re helping our customers innovate advanced cross domain technologies to enhance virtualization, boost data processing, and support the integration of machine learning solutions,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector.

The technologies developed under the AFRL’s Systems Engineering and Evaluation System Analysis Worldwide Cross Domain contract will benefit a wide range of customers, including the Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other government agencies. The solutions will enable the secure exchange of messages, images, and streaming video and audio data to enhance mission collaboration. BAE Systems engineers will also work closely with AFRL to research and develop dynamic new tools to address future agency needs and bridge technology gaps.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense

Sandphobic coating technology

The U.S. Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, has its scientists and engineers creating a coating technology designed to help prevent sand from causing damage to military equipment.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich

NASA X-57 simulator prepares pilots, engineers for flight of electric X-plane

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden, a former pilot and astronaut who flew on four shuttle missions, appeared natural at the controls of the X-57 simulator cockpit, and flew a pair of simulations wh...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
ng-people

Northrop Grumman appoints Tim Paynter VP of Strategic Communications; Randy Belote to retire

Northrop Grumman announced today that Tim Paynter has been appointed vice president of strategic communications, effective Jan.21, 2017. Paynter succeeds Randy Belote, who has announced his intention to retire. Paynter will rep...
 
Full Story »

 