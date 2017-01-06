Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 6, 2017
 

Northrop Grumman appoints Tim Paynter VP of Strategic Communications; Randy Belote to retire

Written by: tomlear
More articles by »

ng-people
Northrop Grumman announced today that Tim Paynter has been appointed vice president of strategic communications, effective Jan.21, 2017.

Paynter succeeds Randy Belote, who has announced his intention to retire. Paynter will report to Lisa Davis, corporate vice president of communications.

Paynter will have responsibility for ensuring appropriate media coverage of the corporation and will serve as the company’s principal spokesperson. He will also act as the primary communications interface with the company’s corporate business development organizations.

“I am excited to welcome Tim in his new position,” said Davis. “He brings a wealth of military and industry experience to this role. He is also a proven leader and communicator. I am confident he will continue to make significant contributions to ensure our company’s future success.

“I also want to express our appreciation for the substantial contributions that Randy has made to the company’s success and also acknowledge his 40-plus years in the aerospace and defense industry. He has made a noteworthy impact and has earned praise from senior leaders and his colleagues who regard him as one of the top professionals in the industry.”

Paynter joined Northrop Grumman in 2005 and has served in a variety of communications leadership roles in different business areas supporting marketing communications, international communications and significant business priorities. Most recently he led communications and advocacy efforts for a significant business pursuit.

A former U.S. Navy chief journalist, his awards have included the U.S. Navy Broadcast Journalist of the Year award, Rear Admiral Ravitz Excellence in Public Affairs award and the Defense Meritorious Service medal.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree and is also a graduate of the Defense Department’s Defense Information School in print journalism and broadcast journalism.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense

Sandphobic coating technology

The U.S. Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, has its scientists and engineers creating a coating technology designed to help prevent sand from causing damage to military equipment.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich

NASA X-57 simulator prepares pilots, engineers for flight of electric X-plane

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden, a former pilot and astronaut who flew on four shuttle missions, appeared natural at the controls of the X-57 simulator cockpit, and flew a pair of simulations wh...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

US-led coalition airstrikes eliminate key ISIL leaders in Syria, Iraq

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have recently killed several prominent leaders of that organization, Air Force Col. John Dorrian, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman, said during a news briefing Jan. 4, 2017. Speaking to Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad, Dorrian...
 
Full Story »

 