Northrop Grumman appoints Tim Paynter VP of Strategic Communications; Randy Belote to retire



Northrop Grumman announced today that Tim Paynter has been appointed vice president of strategic communications, effective Jan.21, 2017.

Paynter succeeds Randy Belote, who has announced his intention to retire. Paynter will report to Lisa Davis, corporate vice president of communications.

Paynter will have responsibility for ensuring appropriate media coverage of the corporation and will serve as the company’s principal spokesperson. He will also act as the primary communications interface with the company’s corporate business development organizations.

“I am excited to welcome Tim in his new position,” said Davis. “He brings a wealth of military and industry experience to this role. He is also a proven leader and communicator. I am confident he will continue to make significant contributions to ensure our company’s future success.

“I also want to express our appreciation for the substantial contributions that Randy has made to the company’s success and also acknowledge his 40-plus years in the aerospace and defense industry. He has made a noteworthy impact and has earned praise from senior leaders and his colleagues who regard him as one of the top professionals in the industry.”

Paynter joined Northrop Grumman in 2005 and has served in a variety of communications leadership roles in different business areas supporting marketing communications, international communications and significant business priorities. Most recently he led communications and advocacy efforts for a significant business pursuit.

A former U.S. Navy chief journalist, his awards have included the U.S. Navy Broadcast Journalist of the Year award, Rear Admiral Ravitz Excellence in Public Affairs award and the Defense Meritorious Service medal.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree and is also a graduate of the Defense Department’s Defense Information School in print journalism and broadcast journalism.