Students take on heartwarming project

A group of Branch Elementary School students at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., got into the holiday spirit recently by creating and donating some special cold-weather accessories for those less fortunate in the Antelope Valley.

The fifth graders in Ms. Kelly’s class made about 150 fleece scarves, packaged them with donated gloves, and gave them to the local shelter to help keep homeless people warm during the winter season.

Fifth-grader Sean led the way, getting his classmates from Ms. Kelly’s class involved in helping out. This is the sixth year that Sean and his family have completed this project.

“He loves helping people,” Sean’s grandfather said about the young philanthropist. “And, he likes doing community things.”

His family donated the pre-cut fleece fabric for the scarves, and the students in the class tied the knots in the fringe at the ends for a finishing touch. They also included handwritten tags with each scarf with their name, and often a message, to make the gifts more personal.

“It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself,” Sean’s grandfather said. “The kids in the class felt good about helping other people.”

