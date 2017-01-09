Upgrade advances A-10s search capability

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby
An A-10C Thunderbolt II upgraded with a new lightweight airborne recovery system V-12 rests on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2016. The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots a more effective means of communication with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers.
A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to active duty fighter squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., are in the process of having new lightweight airborne recovery systems installed.
The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots to communicate more effectively with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers.
The LARS system provides the A-10 pilots with GPS coordinates of ground personnel and enables them to communicate via voice or text, according to Staff Sgt. Andre Gonzalez, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician.
The systems upgrades are being installed by the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group.
William Hampton, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft mechanic, accounts for inventory for a lightweight airborne recovery system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The 309th AMARG is scheduled to install the LARS upgrade into 142 of Air Combat Command's aircraft.
“This urgent operational need arose in August (2016),” said Timothy Gray, 309th AMARG acting director. “Air Combat Command and the A-10 Program Office asked me if AMARG could complete 16 aircraft by 16 December. I said ‘Absolutely!’ It was awesome to see Team AMARG take on this massive logistical challenge, build a production machine, find facilities, manpower, equipment, tools, and make material kits (to) execute the requirement.”
In the last three months, the technicians have completed LARS installations on 19 aircraft from Davis-Monthan and Moody AFB, Ga., which will ultimately provide pilots and ground personnel downrange with a valuable search capability.
“A-10 pilots take the Combat Search and Rescue role very seriously,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Hayde, 354th Fighter Squadron commander and A-10 pilot. “While this is just one tool, it can assist us in bringing them back to U.S. soil safely.”
David Antrobus, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft technician, installs antenna wires for a lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The new LARS upgrade provides pilots with GPS coordinates to friendly ground forces and allows them to communicate via voice or text.
Aaron Miller, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft technician, installs a wiring harness for a lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots a more effective means of communication with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers.
Aircraft technicians from the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group install a new lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The LARS V-12 is designed to allow A-10 pilots a more effective means of communication with individuals on the ground such as downed pilots, pararescuemen and joint terminal attack controllers.
David Antrobus and Fred Massow, 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group aircraft technicians, install a new lightweight airborne recovery system into an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2016. The 309th AMARG is scheduled to install 142 of Air Combat Command's aircraft with the new LARS upgrade.