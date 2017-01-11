Headlines – January 11, 2017

News

U.S. troops will be needed in Iraq after Mosul falls, Pentagon chief says –

The United States could leave a residual military force in Iraq after the Islamic State is pushed out of its last stronghold there, Defense Secretary Ash Carter indicated Jan. 10, saying militants loyal to the terror group will continue to pose a significant threat throughout the region well into the future.



Chinese bomber flies round contested Spratlys in show of force: U.S. official –

A Chinese H-6 strategic bomber flew around the Spratly Islands at the weekend in a new show of force in the contested South China Sea, a U.S. official said Jan. 10.





Business

India, Vietnam in talks over surface-to-air missile system –

In another manifestation of a closer defense relationship, India and Vietnam have entered talks over a SAM platform.



VBTP Guarani: A new APC for Brazil –

Israel’s Elbit Systems has been contracted by the Brazilian Army to supply remote controlled weapons stations. Named REMAX, the system will be supplied over a five-year period and an initial production order worth $7.5 million.



Harris Corp. rising as tactical radio market grows –

Harris Corp. has received a $403 million contract external link external link to provide spare parts to support various tactical radio systems for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. The five-year agreement covers services for radios to be used by both the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Army.



First RAN Anzac-class frigate begins mid-life capability assurance program –

Preparatory work has begun on the first of eight Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigates to undergo a mid-life capability assurance program that will include a number of upgrades, including a new, active phased-array air surveillance radar.



India in talks with Vietnam over Akash SAM system –

India is in talks with Vietnam over the possible sale to Hanoi of its indigenously developed Akash self-propelled surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, an Indian military source told IHS Jane’s Jan. 10.



Leonardo confident of future UK Apache work –

Leonardo Helicopters is confident of securing work on the UK’s contract to procure AH-64E Apache Guardians from Boeing, with a senior company official telling IHS Jane’s that it has “an expectation” of involvement in the deal.



South Korea prioritizes military R&D projects for 2017 –

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense has prioritized a number of military research and development programs for 2017 to boost security against threats from North Korea.



BAE Systems to undertake engineering work for AFRL’s cross-domain R&D effort –

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide engineering services to the cross-domain research and development programs at AFRL’s information directorate in Rome, N.Y.



Defense minister orders to ensure 2017 army and navy rearmament targets –

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has issued orders to ensure this year’s targets for rearming the armed forces with new types of weapons and hardware under the current defense contract should be met as expected.



24 Apache helicopters to be deployed in S. Korea by Feb –

U.S. Forces Korea plans to deploy 24 Apache helicopters to South Korea by next month to better counter growing threats from North Korea, military officials said Jan. 9.



Global anti-drone market to reach $1.9 billion, says report –

The global market for anti-drone technology is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2024, according to a report by consultancy Grand View Research.





Defense

House Armed Services Committee announces new GOP members –

Rep. Liz Cheney,(R-Wyo., former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter, will serve on the House Armed Services Committee, its Chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) announced Jan, 10.



Air Force loosens tattoo rules, recruiting restrictions –

Beginning Feb. 1, the Air Force will no longer enforce its 25 percent tattoo rule, the service announced Jan. 10.



Why does Mattis need a waiver to become defense secretary? –

Does it matter if the secretary of defense just left the military?



Pentagon launches 103-unit drone swarm –

The Pentagon has successfully launched a swarm of more than 100 drones operating together through artificial intelligence, the largest such effort in DOD history and a major step forward for the department’s capabilities.



Navy to kick off extra large UUV competition this month –

The Navy is getting ready to start a new competition for large underwater drones that can be linked together, providing the service an undersea network of communications equipment or sensors.



First F-35B squadron moves to Japan –

A Marine Corps F-35B squadron has transferred from the United States to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan, marking the first permanent international deployment of the joint strike fighter, the service announced Jan. 10.





Veterans

VA Secretary Robert McDonald’s advice to vets –

Outgoing Veterans Affairs Department Secretary Robert McDonald said he looks forward to being able to “go to the pool and drink pina coladas” once his time leading the department comes to an end.