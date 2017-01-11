Aerotech News & Review


News

January 11, 2017
 

U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats

Robert Burns
Associated Press

A U.S. Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at armed Iranian patrol boats as they sped toward the American warship at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, marring a recent period of relatively quiet interactions between U.S. and Iranian forces, the Pentagon said Jan. 9.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said a group of four fast-attack boats of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps navy had ignored multiple attempts by the crew of the USS Mahan to warn them away.
The Mahan used an audible siren, flashing lights and a ship’s whistle to warn the Iranians, and managed to establish radio communication. The initial warnings were not heeded, prompting the decision to fire three warning shots with a .50-caliber machine gun, Davis said.

The Iranian boats then turned away.

The incident happened Sunday inside the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf.

“`This was an unsafe and unprofessional interaction,” Davis said.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest added, “These types of actions are certainly concerning and certainly risk escalating tensions.”

U.S. relations with Iran are among the tougher foreign policy issues that President-elect Donald Trump will inherit next week when he succeeds President Barack Obama. During the campaign, Trump promised to take a harder line on Iran. The incident could be seen as Iranian probing amid uncertainty over how quickly and severely Trump will turn away from Obama’s policy of engaging diplomatically with Iran.

Revolutionary Guard naval forces have typically acted more aggressively against U.S. ships in the Gulf than the conventional Iranian navy, reflecting the more hard-line side of Iran’s leadership.

Iranian authorities have arrested several Iranian-American dual nationals, and there have been various maritime incidents since the 2015 nuclear deal reached by the U.S., Iran and five other nations. American officials often have interpreted these as hard-liner efforts to undermine Tehran’s more moderate president.

Most confrontations with Iranian naval forces in the Gulf do not usually reach the point of prompting warning shots. The last such incident was August 25 when the USS Squall fired in the direction of an Iranian boat in the northern Gulf.

A year ago, Iran detained 10 American soldiers for about 15 hours after they wandered into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The incident, while brief, raised tensions between the longtime foes after Iran published images of the soldiers kneeling with their hands on their heads.

Davis said that in 2015 and early 2016 there were many unsafe and unprofessional Iranian naval moves in the Gulf, but relatively few lately.

“It’s somewhat out of character, recently anyway, from what we’ve seen from Iran,” he said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 11, 2017

News U.S. troops will be needed in Iraq after Mosul falls, Pentagon chief says – The United States could leave a residual military force in Iraq after the Islamic State is pushed out of its last stronghold there, Defense Secretary Ash Carter indicated Jan. 10, saying militants loyal to the terror group will continue to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 11, 2017

Air Force grants honorable discharge to 91-year-old gay vet A 91-year-old veteran who was dismissed from the U.S. Air Force as “undesirable” in 1948 because he is gay has had that discharge status changed to “honorable.” The move by the Air Force comes in response to a lawsuit filed in November by H. Edward Spires...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Air Force photograph by Joseph M. Juarez Jr.

SMC’s ninth WGS satellite arrives in Florida for launch

Air Force photograph by Joseph M. Juarez Jr. The ninth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-9), satellite is transported from the Boeing facility in El Segundo to LAX for delivery via an Air Force C-17 Globe Master, to Cape Canaveral Ai...
 
Full Story »

 