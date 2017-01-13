Air Force Association: ‘Members/Airmen for Life’

We are very excited about supporting the Air Force’s 70th Birthday celebration this year and we have a ton of initiatives that you will hear more about as we get off the ground.

* Airmen for Life—During this year we will re-energize General Doolittle’s vision for AFA that we serve as THE organization for Airmen to serve the Air Force and Air & Space power for life. Whether Active, Guard, Reserve or Civil Air Patrol. In uniform or civilian. Active or retired. Student, cadet or family member. We all believe in a dominant Air Force. We all bleed blue. We are all Airmen for Life.



* “70 for 70” campaign—Each month we will highlight roughly 8 Airmen, community members, civilians, and family supporters who help make up the total Air Force family. These will include Airmen past and present. By September, we will have accumulated 70 Air Force heroes that have broken barriers through innovation, teamwork and heritage initiatives. We will recognize these Airmen each month and have a more formal celebration at our Air, Space & Cyber conference in September.



* 70 New Members Challenge—As the Air Force is focused on the squadron, AFA is focused on our chapters because they represent the tip of the AFA spear. They represent our strength. They are the foundation on which AFA was built. As such, from January through September, we are challenging each of our chapters to recruit 70 new members that will join our ranks as Airmen for Life. More details to follow shortly.



* National Billboards—We’re excited about an initiative to have celebratory billboards all across the country so all Americans can celebrate with us. Also, be on the look-out for 70th Anniversary sale items that can be sold during aviation events, open houses, etc.



* Publicity/Media Coverage—All of our 70th Birthday activities will be featured on AFA’s social media, website, newsletter and in Air Force Magazine. We are also partnering with a local media group for expanded coverage in other media outlets, including newspapers and T.V.



We are excited to help our Air Force celebrate its 70th Birthday and look forward to your participation and support as we make this the biggest and best celebration ever!