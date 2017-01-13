Headlines – January 13, 2017

News

Trump again hints at F-35, F-18 competition –

President-elect Donald Trump used the opening remarks of his first press conference of the year to reiterate a desire to drive costs down on the F-35 joint strike fighter, a move which could involve competing it against the F/A-18 Super Hornet.





Business

Airbus misses French deadline for ‘tactical’ A400M –

Airbus Defence and Space delivered this week a first retrofit of “tactical” capabilities on the A400M, missing a French deadline for six of the military airlifters in the advanced version to be delivered last year.



Israel, Oshkosh conclude $200 million FMTV buy –

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced Jan. 11 it will acquire 200 FMTV tactical trucks from Oshkosh Defense in a contract valued at $200 million.



Canada to enter into talks with Thales over $4 billion naval support deal –

The Canadian government will begin negotiations next week with Thales for a $4 billion contract for long-term maintenance on two new navy fleets.



Airbus deliveries rose 8 percent, orders outpaced Boeing in 2016 –

Airbus posted an eight percent rise in deliveries last year, beating its own forecasts by a comfortable margin to set a company record, and pulled off a last-minute surge in orders to beat arch-rival Boeing in the race for new orders.



Global C4ISR market to reach $1.8 billion, finds report –

The global C4ISR market will reach $1.8 billion by 2026, according to a forecast by market consultancy ASDReports. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 2.85 percent from a $1.3 billion market in 2016.



Raytheon, U.S. Navy complete Tomahawk flight tests –

According to the company, the tests were conducted to demonstrate the missile’s ability to engage time-sensitive targets. Raytheon officials praised their product’s performance following the demonstration.



Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle –

A new military assault rifle by Rheinmetall and Steyr Mannlicher making its way to market.



Harris providing electronic warfare gear to Morocco –

Harris Corporation is to supply electronic warfare countermeasure suites to the Royal Moroccan Air Force.



Textron begins testing Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle –

The testing support’s the U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Influence Sweep System program. Textron Systems received a $33.8 million contract in October 2014 to provide a vessel for the project.





Defense

Deputy secretary to stick at Pentagon through transition –

Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work will stay on for a brief period as the Pentagon’s senior civilian, according to DOD officials.



Proposed 355-ship Navy could open door to increased destroyer production –

The head of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program is anticipating increased demand for the ship as a result of the Navy’s new 355-vessel shipbuilding goal, and growing production from two to three ships a year is within the realm of possibility, he said Jan. 11.



U.S. Navy surface forces urged to become more aggressive –

“The time is now. The future of war fighting is up to us.”



Sea trials for new carrier set after delays, cost overruns –

The U.S. Navy says sea trials will begin in March for the first of its new class of aircraft carriers.



Navy to Trump team: Fund maintenance before buying new ships –

It’s no secret that Navy leaders want to build a fleet much bigger than the current 274 ships to sustain operations around the globe. But maintenance backlogs and deferments that sideline operations ships and keep sailors from deploying are creating a crisis of their own, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Bill Moran said.



Marines study sci-fi to plan for future battlefield needs –

The Marine Corps is turning to science fiction and short stories to help forecast future operating concepts in an increasingly complex world.





Veterans

Trump picks top vets health official as the next VA secretary –

President-elect Donald Trump Jan. 11 named the Department of Veterans Affairs top health official his pick to run the entire veterans bureaucracy, a surprise move that puts a non-veteran in line for the post for the first time.