January 13, 2017
 

News Briefs – January 13, 2017

Libyan military chief visits Russian aircraft carrier

A Libyan military chief has visited a Russian aircraft carrier off the coast of the troubled North African country.
The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Jan. 11. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria’s coast.
The ministry said Hifter was given a tour of the ship and had a video call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss “acute issues of fighting international terrorist groups in the Middle East.”
It is the strongest sign yet of Russian support for Hifter, who is allied with an eastern-based parliament that is at odds with a Western-backed government in the capital, Tripoli. AP
 

Germany approves more soldiers for UN mission in Mali

The German government has approved an expansion of the country’s military deployment in Mali, with Berlin sending more helicopters to support the U.N. peacekeeping mission there.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet Jan. 11 approved a one-year extension of the mission in Mali. Under the new mandate starting Feb. 1, which requires parliamentary approval, the maximum number of German soldiers in Mali will be raised from 650 to 1,000.
At present, Germany has about 530 soldiers in the U.N. peacekeeping force taking care of reconnaissance and other duties.
It plans to send extra transport and combat helicopters, but not until March at the earliest and for a limited period. Those aircraft will replace helicopters being withdrawn by the Netherlands. AP



 

EUCOM commander: U.S. armored brigade's deployment to Poland 'significant'

An American soldier from 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, drives a M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer off of a ...
 
Boeing, SpiceJet announce deal for up to 205 airplanes

Boeing and SpiceJet announced Jan. 13 a commitment for up to 205 airplanes during an event in New Delhi. Booked at the end of 2016, the announcement includes 100 new 737 MAX 8s, SpiceJet's current order for 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs which were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders &...
 
