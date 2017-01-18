Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 18, 2017
 

Army flies ‘hoverbike’ prototype

David McNally
Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

The Army Research Laboratory and industry partners demonstrated the flying capabilities of a unique rectangular-shaped quadcopter during a visit from Department of Defense officials Jan. 10.

Dr. William Roper, director of the Strategic Capabilities Office at the Office of the Secretary of Defense and members of his staff visited the Aberdeen Proving Ground laboratory to see the joint tactical aerial resupply vehicle, or JTARV.

Also known as the “hoverbike,” the vehicle may one day make it possible for Soldiers on the battlefield to order resupply and then receive those supplies rapidly.

During the visit, Roper told laboratory officials that he is concerned about adapting future technology advances. He said he wants to figure out how to get people to “see something that’s coming on the shelf, immediately identify the use, determine if it’s good enough for rock and roll, get it into the field, but in a way that allows us to keep one-upping it.”

Researchers envision a future JTARV flying low to the ground or at thousands of feet at speeds of 60 miles per hour or more.

“Anywhere on the battlefield, Soldiers can potentially get resupplied in less than 30 minutes,” said Tim Vong, associate chief of ARL’s Protection Division. He likened the concept to “Amazon on the battlefield.”

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army photograph by Jhi Scott

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Guenther (right), U.S. Army Research Laboratory, shows the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle Model P-200 to DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (center) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.

“We want to have options like that,” Vong said.

While the current prototype is electric, researchers are looking at a hybrid propulsion system that could dramatically increase range.

“We’re exploring increasing payload capacity to 800 pounds and extending the range up to 125 miles,” Vong said. “We’re also looking to integrate advanced intelligent navigation and mission planning. We’re looking to end up with a modular, stable platform that can be used for even more dynamic and challenging missions.”

The laboratory began exploring the JTARV concept in the summer of 2014. They identified a manufacturer, Malloy Aeronautics, and a systems integrator, SURVICE, entered into a contract and moved quickly from concept to full-scale prototypes.

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army photograph by Jhi Scott

Army researchers and industry partners fly a prototype rectangular-shaped quadcopter during a visit from DOD officials to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.

The JTARV is now a joint effort with the Marine Corps, led by Army researchers, at the Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; however, the ARL researchers still serve as subject matter experts on aeromechanics, assessment, analysis, propulsion, intelligence and controls and materials and structures.

“The project is successful because we went from concept development to engineering evaluation in collaboration with all various government agencies and industry,” explained Ernesto Garcia Lopez, ARDEC.

“The demo we saw was a unique opportunity for us to show a seamless transition between one Army organization and another Army organization and having the industry along the whole time,” he said.

In addition to other industry, government and academic partners, the JTARV project is teaming with the Office of Naval Research. Researchers hope to demonstrate full autonomy in the near future, Vong said.

“I think the visit was a great success,” Vong said. “It gave us an opportunity to showcase to Dr. Roper ideas and also the progress we’ve been making in exploiting commercial UAS technologies.”
 

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army photograph by Jhi Scott

DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (center) observes a test flight of the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle, or JTARV, also known as the hoverbike. The JTARV may one day make it possible for Soldiers on the battlefield to order resupply and then receive those supplies rapidly from an autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle.

 

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army photograph by Jhi Scott

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Guenther (right), U.S. Army Research Laboratory, explains the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle concept to DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (left) with a small-scale model at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.

 

Army photograph by Jhi Scott Army photograph by Jhi Scott

U.S. Army Research Laboratory engineer Tim Vong (center), explains the Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle to DOD Strategic Capabilities Office Director Dr. William Roper (right) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Jan. 10, 2017.



 

