Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 18, 2017
 

Blackjack soars over Southern Maryland

Navy photograph Navy photograph

An RQ-21A Blackjack takes off from Patuxent River Naval Air Station Webster Outlying Field, Md., for the first time in December 2016.

The RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) flew for the first time from Patuxent River Naval Air Station Webster Outlying Field, Md., in December.

Before flying at Webster Field, the system conducted testing at the manufacturer Insitu’s facility, in Boardman, Oregon, as well as at Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadrons (VMUs) on the East and West Coasts.

“We’re excited to have Blackjack flying and to be able to support it,” said Cmdr. Matt Densing, director of UAS Test Directorate (UASTD). “Webster Field is a great place to test UAS. We are right under restricted air space, and we’ve got the right people and resources available to conduct developmental tests on Blackjack.”

The UASTD will evaluate new payloads and check out new software versions through regression testing, which is when new software or components are added to a system or air vehicle, and the test team completes test points to ensure there are no unintended consequences of the modification or upgrade.

“Having Blackjack flying locally is beneficial for the RQ-21A team and for UASTD,” said Col. Eldon Metzger, program manager for the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-263), whose team oversees the Blackjack program. “It’s great to have resources and a test team so close to the program office to be able to maintain consistent testing and evaluation as we continue to grow and develop the system’s capabilities.”

Blackjack is currently deployed with the Marine Corps and will continue to support shipboard operations. The first Navy systems will become operational this year.

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The RQ-21A Blackjack team prepares to fly the unmanned air system in December 2016 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station Webster Outlying Field in Maryland.

The Blackjack system provides the warfighter with dedicated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capable of delivering actionable intelligence directly to the tactical commander in real time.The expeditionary nature of the Blackjack, which does not require a runway for launch and recovery, makes it possible to deploy a multi-intelligence-capable UAS from ships with minimal footprint.

A Blackjack system is comprised of five air vehicles, two ground control stations, and launch and recovery support equipment. At eight feet long and with a wingspan of 16 feet, the air vehicle’s open-architecture configuration is designed to seamlessly integrate sensor payloads, with an endurance of up to 16 hours.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
Army photograph by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard

New munitions replace cluster bomb rounds that pose danger to civilians

Army photograph by Sgt. Brandon Hubbard A Soldier in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment looks for opposing forces at Udairi Training Range in Kuwait recently as part of a combined exercise....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Raytheon completes qualification testing of GPS Launch, Checkout System

Raytheon reached another milestone in developing the U.S. Air Force Global Positioning System Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, with the completion of the Factory Qualification Test of the Launch and Checkout System. GPS OCX will unleash dramatically increased performance and security of the GPS system that benefits millions of people worldwide. Raytheon...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Kelly White

New year, new Sentry – DRAGON

Air Force photograph by Kelly White Inside the cockpit of the first of 24 E-3 Sentry aircraft to undergo glass flight deck modification known as DRAGON. The first E-3 Sentry aircraft with the glass flight deck modification know...
 
Full Story »

 