Northrop Grumman partners with Lufthansa Technik on Australian KC-30A support program

Northrop Grumman Integrated Defence Services, a fully-owned Australian subsidiary of Northrop Grumman, has signed an agreement with Lufthansa Technik AG for the provision of services in support of the Royal Australian Air Force’s fleet of KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft. Northrop Grumman IDS is the prime contractor for MRTT Through-Life Support.

“This agreement between Northrop Grumman and Lufthansa Technik provides the potential for significant savings for the Australian government,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “This access to parts and expertise through this agreement is an important part of our vision to build Northrop Grumman as a regional support hub for a range of aircraft types for Australian and regional air forces.”

The agreement will provide the Australian MRTT program with improved access to a global inventory network, landing gear services and a reduction in component repair times through Lufthansa Technik’s commercial expertise. It also allows for future extension for support of parts and general maintenance to other aircraft types.

“The Lufthansa Technik partnership is an exciting opportunity for our organization,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, global logistics and modernization division, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “With their support, our Northrop Grumman team is uniquely positioned to provide the Royal Australian Air Force’s KC-30A MRTT fleet with high-quality TLS and exceptional overall program performance.”

“We are excited at the opportunity to work with Northrop Grumman on the Australian MRTT program,” said Wieland Timm, vice president sales, VIP & Special Mission Aircraft, Lufthansa Technik AG. “The work which Lufthansa Technik undertakes on massed fleets of aircraft globally provides Northrop Grumman and the Australian government with the access to a depth of maintenance expertise and parts which has the potential to significantly reduce costs. We look forward to exploring how we can provide similar assistance to other air forces and aircraft types around the Asian region.”

The agreement will see Lufthansa Technik provide services to Northrop Grumman including spares (consumables and expendables) procurement; aircraft component test, repair and overhaul services; landing gear overhaul services and aircraft component support. The support of Lufthansa Technik will also provide the Australian government with opportunities in the future to reduce its holding of spares and materials without diminishing the level of available support for the MRTT program.