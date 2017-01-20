Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 20, 2017
 

Airman of the year takes to the sky for incentive flight

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Higgins Air Force photograph by Christopher Higgins

Staff Sgt. Raquel Caramanno adjusts her flight helmet while Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, watches before taking of in an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 12, 2017. Schaefer took Caramanno on an incentive flight as an award for being named one of the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2016.

The cold weather and rain could not keep the smiles off the faces of Staff Sgt. Raquel Caramanno and her 412th Medical Group leadership as she prepared to jump into the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 12, 2017, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Last July, the Medical Readiness noncommissioned officer in charge was announced as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2016.

Among the many accolades Caramanno received was an incentive flight in an Air Force plane of her choice. She took off in the fighter jet piloted by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander.

“The incentive flight was an absolutely amazing and once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Caramanno. “General Schaefer and I flew in an F-16 for about one hour.  We flew around the local area and were able to see some spectacular views of the area surrounding Edwards AFB. It was cloudy and raining when we first took off but we were able to get above the weather and once we did the views were simply breathtaking.”

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Staff Sgt. Raquel Caramanno, 412th Medical Group, gives a thumbs up before taking off aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander. Caramanno was selected as one of the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2016.

She said Schaefer explained the procedures pilots must take before, during and after the flight, which really helped her grasp just how critical the mission is at Edwards AFB.

“Being medical, I did not realize all of the training and procedures pilots must go through just to do one flying mission. There’s so much coordination going on, both in the air and on the ground, with many different personnel involved. Overall, I am very honored to have been afforded an incentive flight with General Schaefer and will never forget the adrenaline rush I experienced that day.”

Dozens of exceptional Airmen across the Air Force are nominated each year and Caramanno, was selected through a competitive process based upon leadership, job performance, self-improvement, personal achievements and community involvement.

Caramanno is responsible for the wartime readiness of all members assigned to the 412th Medical Group. As the unit deployment manager, she prepares members for every stage of deployment and assists in their transition back home. Additionally, it is her responsibility to train 17 medical contingency response teams and manage the $1.1 million in War Reserve Materiel.
 

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Staff Sgt. Raquel Caramanno, 412th Medical Group, poses for a photo before her incentive flight aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon piloted by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander. Caramanno was selected as one of the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2016.



 

