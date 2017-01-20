Aerotech News & Review


News

January 20, 2017
 

News Briefs – January 20, 2017

Israel expands missile defense system with new interceptor

Israel says it has expanded a missile defense system with the addition of longer range, more precise interception capabilities.
Israel’s Defense Ministry said Jan. 18 it has included the Arrow-3 interceptor into its existing Arrow Weapon System defense shield. The ministry says the addition of Arrow-3 will “significantly reduce” the possibility of ballistic missiles hitting Israel. It is expected to be operational within months.
The Arrow-3 is designed to strike targets outside the atmosphere, intercepting missiles closer to their launch sites. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries together with U.S. aviation giant Boeing.
Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to protect itself against a range of threats — from short- and mid-range rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to Iran’s long-range missiles. AP
 

Investor: Saudi airline Flynas to buy $8.6B in Airbus planes

A major shareholder in Saudi airline Flynas says the discount carrier has reached a deal to buy $8.6 billion worth of planes from European plane-maker Airbus.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company announced the deal Jan. 12, though it did not say how many aircraft or what type were involved. Kingdom owns just over a 34 percent stake in the Riyadh-based airline.
Airbus declined to provide details other than to confirm that a formal announcement was expected shortly. Flynas could not be reached for comment.
Flynas is a low-cost airline previously known as Nas Air that flies to domestic Saudi and regional destinations. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 20, 2017

News Pence: NATO mission ‘will go forward’ – Vice President-elect Mike Pence said the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue as the incoming administration takes office.   Senate panel approves Mattis for defense post – The Senate Armed Services Committee has overwhelmingly approved President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defens...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Bob6

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

Thick as flies, and twice as loud — There are many things we can be proud of here in the Antelope Valley, but one thing gets overlooked many times, and unknown to many new residents of our Valley is the role it played in ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
pilot-shortage

Air Force faces fighter pilot shortage

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan Byrnes Lt. Gen. Chris Nowland, Air Force deputy chief of staff for operations, plans and requirements (AF/A3), talks about the current pilot shortage across the Air Force at Nelli...
 
Full Story »

 