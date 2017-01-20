News Briefs – January 20, 2017

Israel expands missile defense system with new interceptor

Israel says it has expanded a missile defense system with the addition of longer range, more precise interception capabilities.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said Jan. 18 it has included the Arrow-3 interceptor into its existing Arrow Weapon System defense shield. The ministry says the addition of Arrow-3 will “significantly reduce” the possibility of ballistic missiles hitting Israel. It is expected to be operational within months.

The Arrow-3 is designed to strike targets outside the atmosphere, intercepting missiles closer to their launch sites. It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries together with U.S. aviation giant Boeing.

Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to protect itself against a range of threats — from short- and mid-range rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to Iran’s long-range missiles. AP



Investor: Saudi airline Flynas to buy $8.6B in Airbus planes

A major shareholder in Saudi airline Flynas says the discount carrier has reached a deal to buy $8.6 billion worth of planes from European plane-maker Airbus.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company announced the deal Jan. 12, though it did not say how many aircraft or what type were involved. Kingdom owns just over a 34 percent stake in the Riyadh-based airline.

Airbus declined to provide details other than to confirm that a formal announcement was expected shortly. Flynas could not be reached for comment.

Flynas is a low-cost airline previously known as Nas Air that flies to domestic Saudi and regional destinations. AP