Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 20, 2017
 

Updates for Palmdale Aerospace Academy

Applications window now open for 2017/18 school year

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in Palmdale, Calif., is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, and space is limited.

Applications are available online at www.tpaa.org or feel free to visit our campus to complete our online application. The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is located at 38060 20th Street East, Palmdale, CA 93550.

An open house for all prospective students and families will take place Feb. 2, 2017, at 5 p.m. Attendees will visit various classrooms to learn about specific classes and the lottery process.

The window to apply runs through Feb. 23, with the lottery drawing taking place on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Academy campus.

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy works hand in hand with leaders in the aerospace and other technological industries to make sure that students are ready to join the workforce in the 21st century.

The 2017-2018 school year will be the Academy’s sixth year of operation, and its second graduating class. The Palmdale Aerospace Academy currently accepts applications for students 6th through 12th grade.
Students at the Academy in all grade levels are enrolled in a STEM elective course, have access to Advance Placement courses, and are college and career ready when they graduate.
 

The Academy to build elementary school campus

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is planning to open an elementary school. TPAA’s charter mandates that the school plan to serve students at every grade level, and an elementary school is the logical next step.

The new campus, which will serve transitional kindergarten through grade 5, will provide a seamless, STEM focused curriculum for students at every grade level, and will feed directly into the brand-new middle/high school campus.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for students and families in our community. The school community has already expressed tremendous interest in this idea. As we move forward, we will continue to ask for input from all of our stakeholders. Our goal is to provide the finest, continuous, STEM education anywhere,” sad Dr. Laura Herman, headmaster of The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. If all goes as planned we could open as early as August, 2018.”

For questions or more information regarding the application process, call 661-273-3680.

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy charter school is a joint venture between the City of Palmdale, the AERO Institute and the Palmdale School District. Inspired by the accomplishments of Palmdale’s aerospace heritage, the academy is a project-based learning environment within a STEM-centric professional learning community. For more information, visit www.tpaa.org.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
Navy photograph by POC Lowell Whitman

Seabees commence 75th anniversary celebrations

Navy photograph by POC Lowell Whitman Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and Chief of the Civil Engineer Corps, addresses the audience at the Seabees 75th Anniversary Kicko...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Northrop Grumman sponsors UAS challenge to inspire young engineers of future

Northrop Grumman is sponsoring, for the third consecutive year, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers’ annual Unmanned Aircraft Systems Challenge as part of the company’s global commitment to encourage innovative thinking in engineering and technology, and inspire young engineers of the future. Student engineers from 22 universities across the United Kingdom and overseas have signed-up as...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Los Angeles County Air Show scholarship program deadline extended

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin has extended the STEM Scholarship Program Application deadline to Feb. 5, 2017. A minimum of three students will be recognized and rewarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each. To be eligible for the Los Angeles County Air Show STEM Scholarship, applicants must be entering...
 
Full Story »

 