Updates for Palmdale Aerospace Academy

Applications window now open for 2017/18 school year

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in Palmdale, Calif., is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, and space is limited.

Applications are available online at www.tpaa.org or feel free to visit our campus to complete our online application. The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is located at 38060 20th Street East, Palmdale, CA 93550.

An open house for all prospective students and families will take place Feb. 2, 2017, at 5 p.m. Attendees will visit various classrooms to learn about specific classes and the lottery process.

The window to apply runs through Feb. 23, with the lottery drawing taking place on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Academy campus.

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy works hand in hand with leaders in the aerospace and other technological industries to make sure that students are ready to join the workforce in the 21st century.

The 2017-2018 school year will be the Academy’s sixth year of operation, and its second graduating class. The Palmdale Aerospace Academy currently accepts applications for students 6th through 12th grade.

Students at the Academy in all grade levels are enrolled in a STEM elective course, have access to Advance Placement courses, and are college and career ready when they graduate.



The Academy to build elementary school campus

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is planning to open an elementary school. TPAA’s charter mandates that the school plan to serve students at every grade level, and an elementary school is the logical next step.

The new campus, which will serve transitional kindergarten through grade 5, will provide a seamless, STEM focused curriculum for students at every grade level, and will feed directly into the brand-new middle/high school campus.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for students and families in our community. The school community has already expressed tremendous interest in this idea. As we move forward, we will continue to ask for input from all of our stakeholders. Our goal is to provide the finest, continuous, STEM education anywhere,” sad Dr. Laura Herman, headmaster of The Palmdale Aerospace Academy. If all goes as planned we could open as early as August, 2018.”

For questions or more information regarding the application process, call 661-273-3680.

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy charter school is a joint venture between the City of Palmdale, the AERO Institute and the Palmdale School District. Inspired by the accomplishments of Palmdale’s aerospace heritage, the academy is a project-based learning environment within a STEM-centric professional learning community. For more information, visit www.tpaa.org.