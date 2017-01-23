Headlines – January 23, 2017

News

U.S. airstrikes kill ‘several dozen’ Islamic State fighters in Libya –

American warplanes unleashed a massive attack Jan. 18 on at least two Islamic State training camps in Libya, killing an estimated 80 militants who fled the group’s crumbling stronghold there, U.S officials said.



U.S. Senate confirms Mattis for defense secretary –

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved two of President Donald Trump’s national defense nominees, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — both retired Marine generals.





Business

Defense industry hopes Trump will continue Obama’s export control reform –

As U.S. President Donald Trump took Jan. 20, the defense industry is looking for him to build on one of the Obama administration’s wonkiest accomplishments: the quiet but sweeping overhaul of the many regulations that control weapons exports.



Harris Corp. awarded Moroccan electronic warfare contract –

Harris Corp. has been awarded a $91 million contract to provide electronic warfare systems to the Royal Moroccan Air Force.



Poland Mulls F-16 Purchase From U.S. –

Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz has announced the government may purchase used F-16 fighter jets for the Polish Air Force from the United States.



India to continue with indigenous cruise missile program –

India’s troubled nuclear-capable Nirbhay long-range cruise missile program has been given an 18-month grace period to address technical problems following a failed Dec. 21 test launch of the missile, according to local media reports.



EDA gearing up to supplement NATO vehicle STANAG with new study –

The European Defence Agency has identified a new set of technological goals for further study as part of a NATO-led effort to establish generic open-architecture standards for functional suites in future combat vehicles. The agency and its member states will use 2017 to prepare to respond to an expected European Commission call for proposals in either 2018 or 2019, with the European Union expected to pay for the study.



Swiss spend $$ million on updating master radars to keep FLORAKO running –

Thales will update the master radars external link external link for the Swiss Air Force in a deal worth $78.90 million. The five-year upgrade is part of a life extension project to keep the former’s FLORAKO external link external link system running until the 2030s. Thales said the project will involve development of a new radar signal and upgrading the radar’s data processing and antenna system.



Airbus’ A400M aerial transport: Delays, development, deployment –

Indonesia’s government has approved a $2 billion plan external link external link to purchase five A400M transport aircraft from Airbus. News of the deal marks a significant leap in the country’s modernization plans and provisions included in the deal will allow Indonesian engineers to study and observe the assembly of various major aircraft components, including wings and fuselage shells, for the first two airframes in Seville, Spain.



Argentina upgrades three AS365N2s for EUR24 million –

Argentina’s Ministry of Security approved a EUR23.943 million ($25.47 million) direct purchase from Airbus Helicopters to upgrade three AS365N2 helicopters operated by the Prefectura Naval Argentina (coast guard).



Turkey’s Altay MBT project hit by engine technology transfer issues –

Turkey’s plans to build its Altay main battle tank have hit a snag after Tümosan, the planned engine provider, cancelled a key technical support contract with Austria’s AVL List GmbH.



Turkey begins construction of first Istanbul-class frigate –

Turkey began construction of Istanbul, its first Istanbul-class (I-class) frigate, at the Istanbul Shipyard Command Jan. 19.



French defense exports exceed EUR20 billion in 2016 –

France’s defense exports reached a record high of more than EUR20 billion ($21.3 billion) in 2016, according to a speech made by the country’s defense minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Jan. 19.





Defense

In memo, Mattis signals closer ties between the Pentagon, State Department, intelligence agencies –

Defense Secretary James Mattis Jan. 20 signaled that his tenure at the Pentagon will bring closer ties between the military, State Department and America’s intelligence agencies.



Eleven things you need to know about the Army’s new handgun –

Half a decade into its search for a new handgun, the Army has chosen Sig Sauer’s P320 as its new service pistol.



Trump wants a bigger Navy — but the Navy wants its fleet fixed first –

The Navy is in bad shape and its leaders are starting to make noise about it.



President Trump pledges to grow the Air Force –

Newly sworn into office, President Donald J. Trump on Friday pledged to grow the size of the Air Force and “rebuild the American military.”





Veterans

New psychology specialty trains grad students to work with veterans, families –

A hospital corpsman assigned to Marine units throughout his wartime career is looking out for his fellow troops as a civilian now, and his new job involves giving more people that same opportunity.