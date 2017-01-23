Individual $8,000 scholarships to be awarded to students from 10 states

Applications are now being accepted for the 15th annual Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars competition, which will provide scholarships to students living near Northrop Grumman campuses in 10 states around the country — Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Utah and Virginia.

Brochures detailing the eligibility requirements for the scholarship program have been sent to school superintendents within the state. To apply for the Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars program, students must complete the online application available at: http://www.northropgrumman.com/CorporateResponsibility/Community/Pages/engineeringscholars.aspx

Individual scholarships of $8,000, payable in $2,000 installments over four years, will be awarded by Northrop Grumman this spring to qualified graduating high school seniors. Candidates must plan to attend an accredited college or university school of engineering as a full-time student in an approved engineering program. The funds may be used for tuition, books, room and board, and lab fees.

A committee of Northrop Grumman employees will select the Engineering Scholars winners. Each applicant must be a resident of the participating state and a graduating senior in the spring of 2017 from a public or accredited private high school in the state. Among the eligibility requirements, applicants must have a minimum composite SAT score of 1150 or ACT score of 27 and a minimum GPA of 3.5. Recipients of any other Northrop Grumman-sponsored scholarships are not eligible. The application deadline is Feb. 4.