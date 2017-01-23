Aerotech News & Review


January 23, 2017
 

Individual $8,000 scholarships to be awarded to students from 10 states

Applications are now being accepted for the 15th annual Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars competition, which will provide scholarships to students living near Northrop Grumman campuses in 10 states around the country — Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Utah and Virginia.

Brochures detailing the eligibility requirements for the scholarship program have been sent to school superintendents within the state. To apply for the Northrop Grumman Engineering Scholars program, students must complete the online application available at: http://www.northropgrumman.com/CorporateResponsibility/Community/Pages/engineeringscholars.aspx

Individual scholarships of $8,000, payable in $2,000 installments over four years, will be awarded by Northrop Grumman this spring to qualified graduating high school seniors. Candidates must plan to attend an accredited college or university school of engineering as a full-time student in an approved engineering program. The funds may be used for tuition, books, room and board, and lab fees.

A committee of Northrop Grumman employees will select the Engineering Scholars winners. Each applicant must be a resident of the participating state and a graduating senior in the spring of 2017 from a public or accredited private high school in the state. Among the eligibility requirements, applicants must have a minimum composite SAT score of 1150 or ACT score of 27 and a minimum GPA of 3.5. Recipients of any other Northrop Grumman-sponsored scholarships are not eligible. The application deadline is Feb. 4.



 

News

Headlines – January 23, 2017

News U.S. airstrikes kill ‘several dozen’ Islamic State fighters in Libya – American warplanes unleashed a massive attack Jan. 18 on at least two Islamic State training camps in Libya, killing an estimated 80 militants who fled the group’s crumbling stronghold there, U.S officials said.   U.S. Senate confirms Mattis for defense secretary – The...
 
News

News Briefs – January 23, 2017

British leader to meet with Trump to discuss trade, NATO British Prime Minister Theresa May said Jan. 22 she plans to discuss free trade and the importance of the NATO military alliance when she becomes the first foreign leader to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. The White House’s invitation for May to...
 
Business

U. S. Navy awards Raytheon $235 million for Standard Missile-6 production

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Company $235 million for Standard Missile-6 all-up round production missiles and spares. Raytheon will begin delivery in 2018. The missiles will be deployed on Aegis cruisers and destroyers to support U.S. Navy fleet operations. The award funds the fourth year of full-rate production for the multi-mission missile, which recently accomplished...
 
