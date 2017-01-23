Aerotech News & Review


January 23, 2017
 

U. S. Navy awards Raytheon $235 million for Standard Missile-6 production

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Company $235 million for Standard Missile-6 all-up round production missiles and spares.

Raytheon will begin delivery in 2018. The missiles will be deployed on Aegis cruisers and destroyers to support U.S. Navy fleet operations. The award funds the fourth year of full-rate production for the multi-mission missile, which recently accomplished significant testing milestones and achievements.

The contracted missiles will include an anti-surface capability, which was demonstrated in early 2016 during a highly successful tactical demonstration event off the coast of Kauai. The SM-6 also set a new record for maximum down-range and maximum cross-range intercepts in over-the-horizon missions. The display of offensive capability established SM-6 as a multi-mission missile with expanded capabilities in Anti-Air Warfare, Sea-Based Terminal and Anti-Surface Warfare.

“The SM-6 offers three missions, making it the most affordable missile per defended area and threat set,” said Mike Campisi, Standard Missile-6 senior program director. “The SM-6 effector continues to perform beyond expectations and beyond its original mission.” 

Final assembly of SM-6 takes place at Raytheon’s state-of-the-art production facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

About the Standard Missile-6
SM-6 delivers a proven, over-the-horizon defensive and offensive capability by leveraging the time-tested advantages of the Standard Missile’s airframe and propulsion and the active radar of the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.  

* The SM-6 uses both active and semi-active radar modes and advanced fuzing techniques.
* It incorporates the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities from Raytheon’s Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.
* The SM-6 deployed for the first time in 2013, and Raytheon has delivered approximately 250 missiles.



 

