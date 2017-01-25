Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 25, 2017
 

Boeing beats fourth quarter profit forecasts

Associated Press

Boeing on Jan. 25 reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $23.29 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.45 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Technology

Navy registers trademarks for Carderock’s SeaGlide®

Navy photograph by Daniel Daglis A SeaGlide, or small-scale underwater glider, maneuvers in a tank of water at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in Bethesda, Md. The SeaGlide is a non-tethered, autonomous robot that helps collect data through sensors. Navy photograph by Daniel Daglis A SeaGlide, or small-scale underwater glider, maneuvers in a tank...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force

On Jan. 23, 2017, Air Education and Training Command celebrates its 75th anniversary — a date much more important in our nation’s heritage than a simple mark in time. Jan. 23, 1942, proved to be the birth of a professional Air Force – men and women precisely selected and trained to fly, fight and win...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Raytheon completes factory acceptance testing of flight operations system for NASA’s telescope

Raytheon has completed factory acceptance testing of the flight operations system for the James Webb Space Telescope. With seven times the light-collecting power of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, this next-generation telescope will gather data and images of dust clouds, stars and galaxies deeper into space.   More than 800 requirements were successfully verified on...
 
Full Story »

 