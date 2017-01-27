Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 27, 2017
 

Poseidon agreement strengthens U.S., U.K. maritime aviation cooperation

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The British Royal Air Force is purchasing nine Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to be based in RAF Lossiemouth, Scotland. Pictured here, a P-8A Poseidon aircraft departs Boeing Field in Seattle, heading to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 20, 2014. The aircraft joined other Poseidon aircraft as part of the War Eagles of Patrol Squadron 16, the Navy’s first operational P-8A squadron. This flight marked the delivery of the 19th long-range maritime patrol aircraft to the Navy. The multi-mission aircraft, based on the next-generation Boeing 737-800 platform, provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and will replace the Navy P-3 Orion fleet.

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work Jan. 25 signed a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft declaration with British Defense Minister for Procurement Harriett Baldwin to further strengthen the uniquely close defense relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., according to a Defense Department news release.

Delivering on the commitment of the 2015 Strategic Defense and Security Review, the U.K. is purchasing nine Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to be based in Royal Air Force Lossiemouth, Scotland, the release said. The aircraft will add to the U.K.’s surveillance capabilities, including conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, search and rescue and intelligence gathering.

In 2019, the U.K. will receive delivery of its first P-8A Poseidon aircraft and both nations have committed to deepen their defense cooperation when operating in the North Atlantic region, according to the release.

U.S.-U.K. security partnership
Work said in the release, “Today’s signing of the declaration on P-8A Poseidon bilateral cooperation exemplifies the importance and strength of the U.S.-U.K. partnership. This cooperation agreement ensures and deepens our interoperability and maritime patrol capabilities. Together, the U.S. and U.K. will continue to deter regional threats and maintain a robust military posture.”

Through seeking opportunities to share logistics and support bases and optimize the use of P-8A aircraft, particularly in Europe, the declaration should ensure increased value for money and operational effectiveness, the release said.

Baldwin said, “The United States is our pre-eminent ally in global defense and collective security. This declaration is further evidence of how our two countries continue to cooperate and build mutual security, particularly in the North Atlantic region. Backed by a rising defense budget and a [$224 billion] equipment plan, the P-8A program will provide us with enhanced surveillance capabilities.”

NATO alliance
As leading members of NATO, the U.K. and U.S. are committed to the collective defense of each other and their allies, the release said. The two nations also have pledged to deepen defense cooperation, bilaterally and within the alliance, to further improve the ability to operate together in exercises and operations.

The declaration provides a new opportunity to maximize value for money for the taxpayer and continue to strengthen U.S.-U.K. interoperability, and to pursue efficiencies in operations and support, including at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, where the P-8A will bring some 400-plus jobs.

The Defense Department and the U.K. Ministry of Defense plan to cooperate closely on operation of their P-8A aircraft in the North Atlantic to ensure a coherent approach to maritime partrol aircraft activity, the release said.

The RAF has ensured that the U.K. has maintained the skills needed to operate the P-8As through the ‘seed-corn’ program, which has embedded former RAF military patrol aircraft operators within the maritime patrol aircraft squadrons of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.S, the release said.

Air Commodore Ian Gale, the senior responsible owner for the U.K.’s Poseidon P-8A program, said, “This agreement will enhance the U.K.’s maritime patrol capability and further strengthen U.K.-U.S. defense relations. The arrival of the Poseidon P-8A in 2019 will provide the U.K. with significantly increased capabilities and bring hi-tech employment to Scotland and the wider U.K.”

This agreement follows British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon’s recent visit to Norway, where he also committed to cooperate on maritime patrol aircraft operations, ensuring that the U.K. will continue to play a key role in delivering collective maritime security across the globe, according to the release.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
eafb-b52g

Benefield Anechoic Facility hosts B-52 for HERO testing

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner A B-52 from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., is backed into the Benefield Anechoic Facility Jan. 9. 2017. A B-52 Stratofortress from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksda...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology

Setting world endurance record, Vanilla Aircraft proves to be anything but plain

DARPA photograph The Vanilla Aircraft VA001, a small diesel-powered airplane under development through DARPA (left), flew for 56 hours recently over Las Cruces, N.M., (right), setting a new world record for flight duration for its weight class. The airplane is designed to ultimately carry a 30-pound payload at 15,000 feet for up to 10 days...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

General Dynamics NASSCO begins construction on 5th ship in program for U.S. Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics, has began construction on a fifth ship for the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Transfer Dock/Expeditionary Sea Base program. Designed to provide advanced flexibility and capability for sea-to-shore missions, the newest ESB will include a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines, missi...
 
Full Story »

 