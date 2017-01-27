World-class performers join 2017 Los Angeles County Air Show

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin is scheduled for March 25-26 at General William J Fox Airfield in Lancaster.

Joining this year’s headliner – the United State Air Force Thunderbirds – will be some the most thrilling aerobatic performers in the world.

The theme of this year’s Show is “Red, White and Boom!” It is poised to be the biggest and best Air Show ever seen in L.A. County, with an amazing line-up of performers and exhibitions.

“As one of the nation’s premier air shows, located in a community with several of the world’s most important aerospace companies, we felt it essential to bring in an excellent mix of performers from all over the country,” said Airboss Ralph Royce.

“In addition to the Thunderbirds, we have aerobatic pilots such as sixth consecutive U.S. National Aerobatic Title champion Rob Holland performing in his MXS-RH aircraft; accomplished Reno Air Racer Vicky Benzing performing in her World War II 1940 Boeing Stearman; Sword of Excellence award recipient and ICAS Foundation Hall of Fame inductee Bill Stein performing in his Zivko Edge 540; and Greg Coyler in his Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, known as America’s first operational jet fighter and jet trainer just to name a few

“And, that’s not all, we have an impressive line-up of additional performers, skydivers and vintage World War II warbirds, soon to be announced.” said Royce.

In addition to the aerials, the Los Angeles County Air Show is home to an impressive interactive STEM exhibition, extensive static airplane displays, Aeronautical Historical Panel, and more. Plan on spending the entire day at the Show.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, STEM scholarships, and pre-show ticket sales, visit www.lacountyairshow.com. You can also follow on Facebook, Twitter @LACountyAirShow, Instagram and SnapChat for updates.