Business

January 30, 2017
 

GA-ASI names newest Predator B variant

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems launched a “Type-Certifiable” (STANAG 4571) version of its Predator® product line called SkyGuardianTM, last week before an audience of international dignitaries from nine nations including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and the United States.

GA-ASI is a leading manufacturer of remotely piloted aircraft systems, tactical radars, and electro-optica and related mission system solutions.

SkyGuardian is the result of a five-year long company funded effort to deliver an RPA system that can operate under the stringent airworthiness requirements of non-military airspeeds up to 210 knots, and reach altitudes of more than 14,000 meters.

“The SkyGuardian name reflects the system’s role in protecting ground forces, as well as its performance on non-military missions like border surveillance, maritime patrol and relief over-watch in cases of natural disaster,” said Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI.

SkyGuardian will be fully compliant with NATO’s UAV System Airworthiness Requirements (defined in STANAG 4671) and the UK DEFSTAN 00-970. GA-ASI also collaborated with the LufABw (German Military Aviation Authority) to define airworthiness requirements for German airspace. To facilitate qualification testing, GA-ASI is building three company-owned aircraft, along with two airframes designed specifically for full-scale fatigue and static testing to satisfy type-certification requirements. It plans to deliver the first production aircraft in 2018.

The aircraft can host a variety of sensor and communications payloads, and is capable of transmitting high-resolution video to manned aircraft and ground forces. The maritime patrol variant of this system, designated SeaGuardianTM, is designed to support open ocean and littoral surface surveillance for border patrol, coast guard and disaster relief missions.



 

