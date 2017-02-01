Aerotech News & Review


Business

February 1, 2017
 

BAE Systems to modernize USS Roosevelt under $51 million Navy contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $51.3 million contract for the maintenance and modernization of the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

The full value could reach $68.4 million if all options are exercised.
 
Under the competitively awarded, depot maintenance availability contract, BAE Systems first will dry dock the ship at the company’s shipyard and then complete the work at Naval Station Mayport, both located in Jacksonville, Fla. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed in April 2018.
 
“The Roosevelt availability is a large, complex repair job that is vital for the future readiness and combat effectiveness of the ship,” said David Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair. “Our team is eager to get to work on the Roosevelt and get the ship ready for service in the fleet for many years to come.”
 
The USS Roosevelt is the 30th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was commissioned in October 2000.



 

