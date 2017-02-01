Headlines – February 1, 2017

News

U.S. military did not distort intelligence reports on Islamic State –

A Defense Department review delivered to Congress Jan 31 concludes that senior leaders at the U.S. Central Command did not exaggerate the progress the U.S. was making in fighting Islamic State militants, two U.S. officials said.



Northrop Grumman drops out of T-X trainer competition –

Northrop Grumman has pulled out of the T-X program, becoming the second company to drop from the competition in a matter of weeks.





Business

Belarus to donate MiG-29s, Buk SAMs to Serbia –

Belarus has agreed to donate eight surplus MiG-29 ‘Fulcrum’ fighter aircraft plus two Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile air defense systems to Serbia.



JHC faces up to challenges in shift to contingency operations –

The UK Joint Helicopter Command is facing significant challenges as it looks to pivot its capabilities away from the counterinsurgency of the last decade-or-so to contingency operations, a senior official noted Jan. 31.



GM, Honda team to ‘mass produce’ hydrogen fuel cell systems –

General Motors and Honda Jan. 30 announced a Fuel Cell System Manufacturing joint venture to mass produce advanced hydrogen fuel cell systems for each company’s future offerings.



ST Kinetics lifts lid on new AFV –

Speaking at the IQPC International Armoured Vehicles Conference 2017 in London, retired Brig. Gen. Winston Toh, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer of ST Kinetics revealed additional details of the company’s Next Gen Armored Fighting Vehicle.



India’s Grigorovich class purchase price yet to be agreed with Russia –

India is locked in contentious price negotiations with Russia over the procurement of four additional Project 1135.6 Grigorovich-class stealth frigates for the Indian Navy (IN), official sources said.



Russian government has no intention to cut budget spending on defense sector –

The Russian government has no intention in the coming years to cut the volume of budget funds allocated for the development of the domestic defense and industrial sector, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Jan. 31.



MEADS team submits proposal for Polish missile-defense system –

The Polish government has received a proposal from the team developing the Medium Extended Air Defense System that includes the production of 16 systems with plans to share the work with Polish industry.



Leonardo CEO backed by board after rail crash conviction –

Italian firm Leonardo said its CEO Mauro Moretti will stay on the job, despite being convicted by an Italian court Jan. 31 for his alleged role in a train crash in 2009, during his time as head of Italy’s railways.



Pratt & Whitney announces new military engine boss –

Pratt & Whitney’s military engine group will soon have a new president, the company announced Jan. 31.



Turkey launches $500 million tank-upgrade contest –

The Turkish government has officially launched a competition for the upgrade of a batch of 200 German- and US-made battle tanks in the army’s inventory, a contract that analysts estimate to be worth roughly $500 million.



IAI debuts GPS anti-jamming system –

Israel Aerospace Industries will debut at the upcoming Aero India exhibition in Bangalore an export-approved system to defend against GPS jamming.



L3 splitting its electronics division –

Prime contractor L3 is splitting its electronics division into two divisions: Electronic Systems and Sensor Systems.



Amyx awarded $189 million JIDO contract –

Amyx has been awarded a $189.2 million contract to support the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization.





Defense

Mattis aiming to reaffirm U.S. alliance with Japan, South Korea –

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will visit South Korea and Japan this week. Both Asian allies are deeply concerned about President Donald Trump’s “America first” policy.



Navy cruiser ran aground near Japan –

The forward-deployed cruiser Antietam ran aground Jan. 31 off the coast of Japan near its home port of Yokosuka, according to two Navy officials familiar with the incident.



New U.S. Air Force wish list adds billions for more aircraft –

An update to the U.S. Air Force’s 2017 wish list bumps its unfunded requirements to $10.6 billion, with the service seeking funding for more F-35s and a light attack aircraft experiment, among other new efforts.



Marines seek to destroy enemy drones –

It was only a matter of time until U.S. troops had to face the new sky threat: armed drones.





Veterans

Trump’s pick to lead VA isn’t a veteran. Does that matter? –

For the last 94 years, every permanent or acting head of the U.S. veterans benefits bureaucracy has served in the military. But that is expected change in coming days.



Key Republican suggests VA budget may be big enough already –

The days of ever-increasing budgets for the Department of Veterans Affairs may be over, according to comments from the new chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Jan. 31.



What percentage of federal workers are veterans? –

Overall, 30.9 percent of all federal employees in fiscal 2015 were veterans, according to the Office of Personnel Management, potentially making veterans one of the largest groups affected by the federal employee hiring freeze. The proportion of veterans who make up the workforce at each department and federal agency, however, varies widely.