Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 6, 2017
 

AEDC H2 Arc Heater team validating new test capability

Deidre Ortiz
Arnold AFB, Tenn.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

The H2 Arc Heater at AEDC has recently been upgraded, and checkouts are being performed to ensure the modifications were successful. Pictured is the model positioning system in the clean test cell of the H2 Arc Heater after the upgrades.

To meet development and testing needs for long-range strike and hypersonic vehicle materials, the H2 Arc Heater at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex has been upgraded, with checkouts being performed recently to ensure the modifications were successful.

According to Harry Clark, AEDC senior engineer with the Strategic Plans and Test Facility Requirements, this project, known as the Mid-Pressure Arc Heater Prototype project or MPAH, has been a risk reduction effort that supports the Central Test and Evaluation Investment Program (CTEIP) project upgrading the H2 arc-jet test capability.

“The Test & Evaluation, Science & Technology branch of the Test Resource Management Center identified in 2014 the opportunity to ensure the success of the MPAH project by funding the installation of a segmented arc heater in H2 and demonstrating its performance envelope,” Clark said. “The project was funded in 2015 and has nine test conditions that comprise the Key Performance Parameter for the risk reduction effort. Successful demonstration of the KPP is required before the CTEIP project can proceed to execution.”

The facility modifications necessary to install the segmented heater in H2 were designed by AEDC engineers in 2015 and the fabrication was accomplished in 2016. Checkout of H2 began in the fall of last year, with the first KPP test condition demonstrated successfully in December. Two more KPP conditions were demonstrated before the end of 2016 and four of the remaining six were demonstrated last month.

“The AEDC design engineering team, the Model and Machine Shop team and the Arcs Test team deserve high praise for their efforts to take this project from concept to an operational first step toward a validated new test capability in just over two years,” Clark said.

As part of the upgrade, a state-of-the-art segmented heater is being placed in the H2 Arc Tunnel to replace the vintage Huels heater.

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

The facility modifications necessary to install the segmented heater in the H2 Arc Heater were designed by AEDC engineers in 2015, and fabrication was accomplished in 2016. Checkout of H2 began in fall of 2016, with the first Key Performance Parameter test condition demonstrated successfully in December. Two more KPP conditions were demonstrated before the end of the year and four of the remaining six were demonstrated in January 2017. Pictured is the segmented heater and H2 Arc Heater test cell.

The upgrade is necessary as hypersonic flight places extreme demands on vehicle structures and materials. Survivability testing of thermal protection system materials and structures for hypersonic environments requires high-temperature air flow with gas temperatures between approximately 4,500 degrees and 17,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Arc heaters are able to meet this need by providing an efficient source for heating simulations, with realistic run times that are consistent with the time of many hypersonic flight missions.

Ted Myers, NAS project manager, also notes that the MPAH represents a significant operational capability upgrade to the AEDC arc jet test capabilities, which are unmatched by any in the world.

“Many folks have contributed to this accomplishment by personal sacrifice and long extensive work hours,” he said. “I take great pride in working with all the talented professionals that have made this happen, from technology, design, fabrication and installation work in the model shop and test facility to the ongoing successful checkouts being conducted by the facility test team. All was accomplished with no injuries to personnel.”

The H2 Arc Tunnel was built from 1986 to 1988 as part of the Air Force consolidation of arc facilities at AEDC. It is one of three arc tunnels currently in use at the Complex.

DOD programs supported by H2 have included the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Navy Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 and HTV-3, DARPA Materials Development for Platforms, the Air Force Hypersonic Technology (HyTECH) Scramjet, multiple Army missile programs and Missile Defense Agency hypersonic interceptor programs. Civil and NASA programs supported include the Crew Exploration Vehicle, Mars Science Lab, Heat Shield for Extreme Entry Environments and Orion/Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 6, 2017

News Military’s stats on deadly airstrikes are wrong. Thousands have gone unreported – The American military has failed to publicly disclose potentially thousands of lethal airstrikes conducted over several years in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, a Military Times investigation has revealed.     Business Harris sells off government IT business – Harris Corp. is selling...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 6, 2017

Former Navy base now has more than 1,200 employees The agency that’s redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station in Maine says it has surpassed its five-year goal with more than double the number of projected jobs. Steve Levesque of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority says more than 100 entities doing business at Brunswick Landing...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Nellis-F35f

F-35A proving its worth at Red Flag combat exercise

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw An F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off from Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 2, 2017. Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings at Hill are participating in R...
 
Full Story »

 