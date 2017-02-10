412th MXG recognizes 2016 maintenance pros of the year

The 412th Maintenance Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., honored its top performers for 2016 during a luncheon held Feb. 6, 2017, in Hangar 1600.
Base leadership routinely acknowledges how the 412th MXG has the most diverse maintenance mission in the Air Force.
The group is charged with the maintenance of 75 aircraft in 15 different airframes.
412th MXG Maintenance Professionals of the Year
Maintenance Professional, Junior-Level
Senior Airman Tyler Broadfoot, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Maintenance Professional, Mid-Level
Tech. Sgt. Daniel George, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Maintenance Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Frederick Maurath III, 412th AMXS
Maintenance Support Professional, Junior-Level
Senior Airman Grace Covert, 412th AMXS
Maintenance Support Professional, Mid-Level
Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, 412th MXS
Maintenance Support Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Jarrod Miller, 412th MXG
Crew Chief of the Year
Staff Sgt. Daniel Calderwood, 912th AMXS
Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Mid-Level
Staff Sgt. John Templeton III, 412th Maintenance Logistics Squadron
Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Nathan Davis, 412th MXLS
Outstanding Weapons and Munitions Professionals
Airman Category
Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG
Noncommissioned Officer
Tech Sgt. Jonathan Young, 412th AMXS
Senior NCO
Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Rowe, 412th MXG
Civilian Weapons
Stephen Trekas, 412th Test Wing Safety Office
Civilian Munitions
Louis Vasquez
Weapons Load Crew of the Year
Crew R-2 — Staff Sgt. Huntington Johnson, Senior Airman Billy Webb and Senior Airman Michael Meyer
412th Maintenance Group Annual Awards
Airman
Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG
NCO
Tech Sgt. James Greene, 412th MXLS
Senior NCO
Master Sgt. Horace Marceaux III, 412th MXS
First Sergeant
Master Sgt. Laura Magas, 412th MXS
Supervision/Management
Julie McAndrew, 912th AMXS
Technician
Gordon Ruiz, 412th MXS
Trades/Labor
Bert Maxwell, 912th AMXS
Staff/Specialist/Analyst
Tricia Werdmuller Von Elgg, 912th AMXS
Maintenance Team of the Year
Bomber Aircraft Maintenance, 912th AMXS