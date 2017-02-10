Aerotech News & Review


Local

February 10, 2017
 

412th MXG recognizes 2016 maintenance pros of the year

Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong

Left to right:: Col. Stephen Grotjohn, 412th Maintenance Group commander, presents the 2016 Weapons Load Crew of the Year Award to Senior Airman Billy Webb and Senior Airman Michael Meyer along with wing weapons manager, Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Carling Feb. 6, 2017, in Hangar 1600.

The 412th Maintenance Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., honored its top performers for 2016 during a luncheon held Feb. 6, 2017, in Hangar 1600.

Base leadership routinely acknowledges how the 412th MXG has the most diverse maintenance mission in the Air Force.

The group is charged with the maintenance of 75 aircraft in 15 different airframes.

412th MXG Maintenance Professionals of the Year

Maintenance Professional, Junior-Level
Senior Airman Tyler Broadfoot, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Maintenance Professional, Mid-Level
Tech. Sgt. Daniel George, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Maintenance Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Frederick Maurath III, 412th AMXS

Maintenance Support Professional, Junior-Level
Senior Airman Grace Covert, 412th AMXS

Maintenance Support Professional, Mid-Level
Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, 412th MXS

Maintenance Support Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Jarrod Miller, 412th MXG

Crew Chief of the Year
Staff Sgt. Daniel Calderwood, 912th AMXS

Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Mid-Level
Staff Sgt. John Templeton III, 412th Maintenance Logistics Squadron

Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Senior-Level
Master Sgt. Nathan Davis, 412th MXLS

Outstanding Weapons and Munitions Professionals

Airman Category
Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG

Noncommissioned Officer
Tech Sgt. Jonathan Young, 412th AMXS

Senior NCO
Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Rowe, 412th MXG

Civilian Weapons
Stephen Trekas, 412th Test Wing Safety Office

Civilian Munitions
Louis Vasquez

Weapons Load Crew of the Year
Crew R-2 — Staff Sgt. Huntington Johnson, Senior Airman Billy Webb and Senior Airman Michael Meyer

412th Maintenance Group Annual Awards

Airman
Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG

NCO
Tech Sgt. James Greene, 412th MXLS

Senior NCO
Master Sgt. Horace Marceaux III, 412th MXS

First Sergeant
Master Sgt. Laura Magas, 412th MXS

Supervision/Management
Julie McAndrew, 912th AMXS

Technician
Gordon Ruiz, 412th MXS

Trades/Labor
Bert Maxwell, 912th AMXS

Staff/Specialist/Analyst
Tricia Werdmuller Von Elgg, 912th AMXS

Maintenance Team of the Year
Bomber Aircraft Maintenance, 912th AMXS



 

