Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 10, 2017
 

F-35s first B-course takes flight

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Student pilots in the Air Force’s first F-35 Lightning II basic flight course class took to the skies for the first time as they entered the live flying portion of their training Feb. 8, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base. The B-course students, training under the tutelage of the experienced instructor pilots of the 61st Fighter Squadron, will become the first purely operational combat F-35 pilots in the Air Force.

The Air Force’s first F-35 Lightning II basic flight course class took to the skies for the first time as they entered the live flying portion of their training Feb. 8, 2017.

The B-course students, training under the tutelage of the experienced instructor pilots of the 61st Fighter Squadron, will become the first purely operational combat F-35 pilots in the Air Force.

“It was just an incredible feeling accelerating away from the runway for the first time,” said a student. “I hope to always be able to look back at this day and recognize just how incredible it was.”

After approximately two months of classroom academic instruction, the student pilots are now in the flightline phase of their training syllabus, where over the course of the next 6 months they will learn the skills necessary to perform basic air-to-air, air-to-ground, and low-visibility combat flying.

“Right now they’re learning how to take off, how to land, and how to fly by instruments so that they’re able to get back to ground safely in inclement weather,” said Maj. Joshua Larsen, 56th Fighter Wing executive officer and instructor pilot. “After that, they progress into mission sets, in which they will learn both basic fighter maneuvers and advanced combat maneuvers, and build off of those things to learn how to perform complex missions.”

Upon completion of their training, the pilots will be stationed with operational F-35 squadrons around the world, where further advanced training will continue to provide them the capabilities and knowledge to deploy and fight at a moment’s notice.

“When they arrive at their follow-on base, they’ll get mission-qualification training, after which they will become a mission-ready wing,” Larsen said. “It’s a big deal to be able to train pipeline students on the F-35 and know that they’ll soon be mission-ready when they walk out of here. It’s a unique opportunity and it’s an exciting time to be in the jet.

The 62nd FS is also scheduled to receive and begin their first B-course class later this year. Luke, as the largest F-35 base in the world, will eventually host a planned six F-35 squadrons with 144 total aircraft.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 10, 2017

News More than half of all Marine aircraft unflyable in December – More than half of all Marine Corps fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft were unable to fly at the end of 2016, officials said Feb. 8.   Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower – The United States military is looking to rent space...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 10, 2017

Pentagon looking to rent space at Trump Tower The United States military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. A Pentagon spokesman said Feb. 8 that the Department of Defense was looking for the space “in order to meet...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-mayor1

Deputy L.A. mayor tours Edwards

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Jeff Gorell, Deputy Mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, Los Angeles, meets with 412th Security Forces Squadron defenders Jan. 31, 2017. Jeff Gorell, Los Angeles deputy mayor for H...
 
Full Story »

 