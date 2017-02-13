Headlines – February 13, 2017

News
Turmoil at the National Security Council, from top down –
These are chaotic and anxious days inside the National Security Council, the traditional center of management for a president’s dealings with an uncertain world.
Before there’s another surge in Afghanistan, Mattis and his general need to meet –
Any plans to send additional American and NATO troops to Afghanistan won’t take shape before Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with his European counterparts and the war’s top commander, the Pentagon said Feb. 10.
Business
NATO looks to contract $3.2 billion over next three years on C4, IT –
The point agency for buying software and technological capabilities for NATO wants to increase the number of small companies that support the alliance — and is prepared to put its money where its mouth is.
Israeli F-35 buy-back surpasses $1 billion –
Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that completed industrial cooperation or buy-back contracts with Lockheed Martin on the F-35 program surpassed the $1 billion benchmark since Israel signed its first contract in 2010 for an initial 19 fighters.
IAI to debut MTCR-compliant Heron TP –
State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries is debuting at this week’s AeroIndia show in Bangalore an export version of the Israel Air Force’s heavy-hauling Eitan (Steadfast) unmanned aerial system, also known as the Heron TP.
General Atomics unveils SkyGuardian drone –
General Atomics has unveiled a variant of its Predator UAV designed to operate in civil airspace.
Italy’s defense-industry chief attacks F-35 ‘broken promises’ –
The head of Italy’s association of defense firms has launched a blistering attack on the U.S. and Lockheed Martin, accusing them of breaking promises made to Italy about workshare on the F-35 program.
RTD delivers heavy vehicles to French special forces –
French special forces received Feb. 1 the first units of an initial 25-strong batch of heavy vehicles developed and built by Renault Trucks Defense, the country’s arms procurement office said.
Interview: Talking with Jan Widerström, the chairman and managing director of Saab India Technologies –
Living in India for a decade, Jan Widerström has been given a mandate to drive Saab’s new strategies with the aim of becoming a key player in the ruling National Democratic Alliance government’s push for its Make in India initiative.
IDF confirms Skylark 3 UAVs will be rolled out at brigade level –
The Israel Defense Forces’ Skylark tactical unmanned aerial vehicle unit is preparing to deploy Elbit’s Skylark 3 platform in the near future, a development that will significantly expand its operational capabilities, a senior military source has told Jane’s.
Indian Navy Il-38SD MPA successfully fires Kh-35 anti-ship missile –
An Indian Navy Ilyushin Il-38SD maritime patrol aircraft has fired a Russian-built Kh-35 radar-guided anti-ship missile against a target ship in a demonstration of its long-range sea denial capability, IN spokesperson Captain D K Sharma announced Feb. 8.
NAVSEA presses launch button on Over-The-Horizon missile competition –
Industry has three months to turn around responses for the U.S. Navy’s Over-The-Horizon Weapon System after the Naval Sea Systems Command released a Request for Proposals Feb. 8.
Swedish defense giant offers to build high-tech jet production factory in India –
Swedish defense giant Saab has offered to build a state-of-the-art fighter jet factory in India should it seal a lucrative deal to supply hundreds of military jets to New Delhi.
In a first, solar power lights up Indian warship –
For the first time in the country, solar panels have been installed on an Indian warship.
No advanced jet launch system for China’s third aircraft carrier, experts say –
China will not adopt highly advanced electromagnetic take-off technology on its second domestically built aircraft carrier but instead rely on a conventional system, naval experts say.
Defense
General wants Army UH-60 Black Hawks for Afghan forces –
Speaking before lawmakers on Capitol Hill Feb. 9, Gen. John Nicholson, the top commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, described the Afghan air force as a vital component to breaking the stalemate between Afghan and Taliban forces.
U.S. beefing up Red Sea presence –
Responding to a growing number of dangerous incidents in waters around Yemen, the U.S. Navy is expanding its presence in the Red Sea, especially around the Bab el Mandeb strait at the southern entrance to the waterway.
Despite Trump, Silicon Valley’s Pentagon ties stay strong –
On the surface, left-leaning Silicon Valley and the more conservative U.S. military seem worlds apart. Tech companies favor individual initiative and a “move fast and break things” style.
Another Army secretary candidate drops out –
President Trump’s short list for the next Army secretary just got shorter. Van Hipp, a former Army assistant secretary and one of the candidates under consideration for the top service post, withdrew his name from consideration Feb. 9.
New Army missile-defense chief faces pressure to deploy, modernize –
The new Army Space and Missile Defense Command chief — now a month into his job — is seeking a way to balance near-constant air-and-missile defense force deployments and engaging in major modernization efforts.
U.S. helicopters unloaded in Germany to boost military presence –
The U.S. Army has begun unloading dozens of Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters at a port in northern Germany so the aircraft can be moved to a base in Bavaria.
Short-range air defense making a fast comeback –
After identifying Short-Range Air Defense as a critical gap, particularly in Europe, the Army is moving at lightning speed to bring the neglected capability back to the forefront of the battlefield.
Army wants electronic-warfare capability for Gray Eagle drone –
The Army is looking for an electronic-warfare system that can be integrated onto a Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, according to a request for information released this week.
U.S. Chinese aircraft in ‘unsafe’ encounter in South China Sea –
The U.S. Pacific Command detailed what it called an “unsafe” close encounter between a U.S. Navy P-3 Orion aircraft and a Chinese aircraft Feb. 8.
F-16 upgrade needed to ‘catch up’ to adversaries –
A recent vendor selection puts the Air Force on the road toward significant upgrades to the mission computer systems of its F-16 aircraft.