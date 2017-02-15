Headlines – February 15, 2017

News

NATO chief urges allies to ‘keep up momentum’ on defense spending –

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member-states to step up defense spending, speaking on the eve of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis’s first meeting with his 27 counterparts in Brussels.





Business

Upgraded Night Hunter helicopter to undergo testing in 2017 –

Government certification tests of the upgraded combat helicopter Mi-28NM are scheduled to begin later this year, the head of the Helicopters of Russia holding company, Andrey Boginsky, said Feb. 14. “We will do our utmost to have preliminary conclusions by the end of this year and to discuss the first test batch of helicopters set aside for testing with our counterparts.”



Russian Helicopters to provide 220 aircraft to customers in 2017 –

The Russian Helicopters aircraft holding plans to provide more than 220 helicopters to its customers this year, its chief Andrey Boginsky has said.



First MiG-35 fighter jets to be delivered to Russia’s Defense Ministry –

The United Aircraft-Building Corporation has signed a contract for the delivery of the first two advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jets to Russia’s Defense Ministry in 2017-2018, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Feb. 14.



Canada to modernize additional 141 LAV IIIs –

Canadian defense minister Harjit Sajjan announced a CAD404 million ($309 million) investment to upgrade the chassis of an additional 141 light armoured vehicles Feb. 10. The upgrade will increase the LAVs’ mobility, protection, and information management systems.



Thales ramps up AESA radar workforce, deliveries –

Thales is in the process of ramping up its production rate of RBE2 AESA radars following the success of the Dassault Rafale on international markets.



Strategic Partners policy absent from Aero India’s opening day –

Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar did not announce at the inaugural of Aero India 2017 the much awaited Strategic Partners policy meant to boost business for the domestic private sector, even as he said there would be a greater push for domestic production of weapons and equipment.



Czech, Swiss militaries could lease Airbus A400M from Germany –

The Czech Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces and the Swiss Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports are considering a joint lease of 13 Airbus A400M transport aircraft from the German Bundeswehr. The Czech ministry is awaiting an official offer from Berlin, according to Petr Medek, the ministry’s spokesman.



Navy hires Raytheon for integrated fires research –

Raytheon has been awarded an $11.8 million Navy contract to support research into integrated fires.





Defense

500 U.S. troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense –

Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Romanian Black Sea port with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.



Nuclear modernization costs: $400 billion over 10 years –

The current plan to modernize U.S. nuclear weapons will cost $400 billion from 2017 to 2026, according to a new government estimate.



Red Flag may affect whether F-35s deploy overseas this year –

As Air Force leaders ponder whether to send F-35As overseas this year in what would be the jet’s first-ever operational deployment, officials could point to this year’s Red Flag exercise as a case study of how it can enhance both training and combat.





Veterans

The Pentagon is trying solve a baffling World War II mystery –

The Pentagon is launching efforts to solve a baffling World War II mystery: whether dozens of U.S. sailors listed as missing from a ship disaster were actually recovered and buried all along as unknowns in a New York cemetery.



WWII Navy vet overcame typhoons and a torpedo to become well-known academic –

Carl Lee Davis grew up in a very small rural community in Kentucky, later finding himself on a ship chasing submarines in the Pacific during World War II.



Veterans making solo treks across country for PTSD awareness –

Soldiers perpetuate a lifelong camaraderie that extends to all corners of the country, and Army Veteran Eli Smith has set out to make others aware of that connection. By hiking more than 13,000 miles to each corner of the United States, Smith will be raising awareness for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicide within the veteran community. He will be marching for the next three years to do so.





Space

India successfully launches 104 satellites from single rocket –

India made space history by launching a record number of satellites from one rocket, overtaking the previous record of37 launched by Russia in 2014.



Space tourism race heats up –

KosmoKurs is steaming ahead with plans for Russia’s first reusable spacecraft for tourism, which is scheduled for launch as early as 2019, and will start selling the $250,000 tickets in 2018.