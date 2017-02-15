QF-16 takes flight at Holloman



A QF-16 drone sits on the flightline before its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.





Lt. Col. Ronald King (left), the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, and John Anderson (right), the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 maintenance lead, perform a pre-flight inspection on a QF-16 drone before flight on Feb. 10, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. King piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.



A QF-16 drone flies over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight at Holloman since the transition from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.



A QF-16 drone flies over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight at Holloman since the transition from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems