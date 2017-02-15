Aerotech News & Review


QF-16 takes flight at Holloman

A QF-16 drone sits on the flightline before its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.
 
Lt. Col. Ronald King (left), the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, and John Anderson (right), the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 maintenance lead, perform a pre-flight inspection on a QF-16 drone before flight on Feb. 10, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. King piloted the drone during the first flight since the 82nd ATRS, Det. 1 transitioned from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Emily Kenney

A QF-16 drone flies over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight at Holloman since the transition from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Emily Kenney

A QF-16 drone flies over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., on Feb. 10, 2017. Lt. Col. Ronald King, the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Det. 1 commander, piloted the drone during the first flight at Holloman since the transition from QF-4 Phantoms to QF-16s. The QF-16 serves as a full-scale aerial target to test next-generation weapons systems



 

News

Headlines – February 15, 2017

News NATO chief urges allies to ‘keep up momentum’ on defense spending – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged member-states to step up defense spending, speaking on the eve of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis’s first meeting with his 27 counterparts in Brussels.     Business Upgraded Night Hunter helicopter to undergo testing in 2017...
 
News

News Briefs – February 15, 2017

Report cites increased Chinese, Russian military activity An annual report on military power throughout the world cites Chinese and Russian activity as rising threats to Western powers. The International Institute for Strategic Studies report, released Tuesday, said analysts have noted “real and important” increases in Chinese military activity in the air, at sea, and in...
 
Defense
Grim Reaper finds his rage

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson Navy Lt. Cmdr. Charles Escher, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-101) operations officer, dawns his helmet prior to flying an Air Force F-35A Dec. 6, 2016, at Eglin Air Force Base, F...
 
