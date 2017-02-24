Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 24, 2017
 

AF offers new 2-year degree program for civilians

Maj. Angelic Ramirez
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Air Force is expanding development opportunities for the civilian workforce by offering an associate degree at little to no cost.

Graduates of the online program will be awarded an Associate of Applied Science in Air Force leadership and management studies. The 60-credit hour program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

“We continue to value education as a force multiplier, and this degree will assist civilians in their academic journey,” said Russell Frasz, the Force Development at Headquarters Air Force director. “This new program will open the pathway toward a bachelor’s degree and create more opportunities to attend higher levels of developmental education.”

Full-time, permanent appropriated fund employees in any grade who do not currently possess an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university can apply. Enrollees must have an acceptable performance appraisal rating, two years of federal civilian service by the application deadline and a high school diploma (GED or equivalent). Bargaining unit employees should ensure “impact and implementation” has been completed at their location. Local base civilian personnel sections can provide more information.

Applicants can submit their package through myPers under Civilian Force Development from March 1 to May 1. The first term begins March 2018 and will include a maximum of 90 enrollees. Selections will be announced no later than November 2017.

“Providing our civilian workforce with opportunities to further their education is important so that they can acquire the skills along with the experience to grow into future leaders,” said Loretta Brown, the Air Force Personnel Center civilian leadership development program administrator. “This is a great opportunity for Air Force civilians to reach their full potential through an easily accessible degree.”

For more information on the program, select “Any” from the dropdown menu on myPers and search “Associate Degree.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 24, 2017

News More U.S. troops may be needed against ISIS in Syria, a top general says – More American troops may be needed in Syria to speed the campaign against the Islamic State, the top United States commander for the Middle East said Feb. 22.     Business How one South African defense company will tackle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 24, 2017

Planes, tanks, ships: Russian military gets massive upgrade The Russian military received a sweeping array of new weapons last year, including 41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the wide-ranging military modernization will continue this year, the defense minister said Feb. 22. Minister Sergei Shoigu told lawmakers the air force will receive 170 new aircraft, the army...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-test1

Team tests ground equipment concept demonstrator here

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Staff Sgt. Steven Schrader (left) and Staff Sgt. Alex Rini, 412th Logistics Test Squadron, discuss the progress of the C-17 portion of the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Path...
 
Full Story »

 