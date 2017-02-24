Headlines – February 24, 2017

News

More U.S. troops may be needed against ISIS in Syria, a top general says –

More American troops may be needed in Syria to speed the campaign against the Islamic State, the top United States commander for the Middle East said Feb. 22.





Business

How one South African defense company will tackle the U.S. market –

Ivor Ichikowitz, founder and executive chairman of Paramount Group, a South Africa-based aerospace and defense company, talks about growth and partnerships with companies like Boeing regarding the Mwari “SMART” reconnaissance and strike aircraft.



Airbus seeks new deal to ‘stop the bleeding’ on A400M delays –

Airbus will ask client nations to agree to a cap on financial penalties on late delivery of the A400M.



Aerojet Rocketdyne acquires L-3’s Coleman, boosting launch portfolio –

Aerojet Rocketdyne today announced the acquisition of Coleman Aerospace, a subsidiary of L-3, in a move executives believe will position the rocket motor company to grow into the commercial launch and, perhaps, offensive weapons market.



New UAE patrol ship presents a striking profile –

There is no question what the most unusual craft is here at the NAVDEX portion of the IDEX international Defense Exposition. It’s a ship designed by the Dutch firm Damen, built in Romania, systems integration handled by France’s Thales, and fitted out and completed in the UAE by Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding.



Turkey unveils armed trainer, hopes to compete for exports –

Turkey’s Defense Ministry and aerospace powerhouse have jointly unveiled a prototype of the country’s first indigenous armed trainer aircraft, with a view to compete in international markets.



IDEX 2017: Fantom emerges with new weapons system –

Ukraine’s Spets Techno Export has integrated an anti-tank missile launcher onto its Fantom (Phantom) unmanned ground vehicle, unveiling the configuration at IDEX 2017 in Abu Dhabi.



General Dynamics awarded DIA contract –

General Dynamics Information Technology has been awarded a $170 million Defense Intelligence Agency contract.





Defense

U.S. Marines Head to Norway, Australia –

U.S. Marines are being deployed to Norway and Australia, ostensibly as part of standard procedure, but also to respond to two emerging threats, Russia and China.



Triton drones to be based in Florida –

The U.S. Navy has chosen Mayport, Fla., as the East Coast base for its MQ-4C Triton UAV.





Veterans

Black WWII veteran receives long-overdue medals –

A World War II veteran who is the last-known living Buffalo-area resident to have served in a segregated unit has received six long-overdue medals.





Space

NASA scientists announce discovery of new solar system –

For centuries it has been one of the most vexing mysteries for mankind: are we, the seven billion inhabitants of this wondrous blue planet really alone, or is there life somewhere out there in the universe?