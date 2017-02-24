Aerotech News & Review


Local

February 24, 2017
 

Navy E6-B completes test mission at Edwards

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

An aerial view of a U.S. Navy E-6B flying over California mountains Jan. 27, 2017.

A U.S. Navy E6-B recently completed testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and returned to Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Feb. 7, 2017.

The E-6B Mercury is a communications relay and strategic airborne command post aircraft. It provides survivable, reliable and endurable airborne command and control, and can communicate between the National Command Authority and U.S. strategic and non-strategic forces. The Navy has two squadrons, the “Ironmen” of VQ-3 and the “Shadows” of VQ-4, which deploy more than 20 aircrews from Tinker AFB to meet these requirements, according to the Navy.

“They were here executing flutter and loads testing on the E-6B with Multi-Role Tactical Common Data Link modification incorporated, said Sawn Sandland, 418th Flight Test Squadron program manager.  “This modification includes three changes to the outer mold line of the E-6B consisting of three new radomes.”

The Navy periodically brings an E-6B to Edwards for testing. Sandland said base support includes supplying facilities, providing chase planes and range usage and data collection.

“They chose Edwards because of predicted clear weather during the test campaign. Unfortunately, it rained just about every day the first week they were here.”

According to the Navy, the E-6B was conceived as a replacement for the Air Force’s Airborne Command Post due to the age of the EC-135 fleet. The E-6B is a modified E-6A with added battle staff positions and other specialized equipment. The E-6B is a dual-mission aircraft capable of fulfilling either the E-6A’s mission of linking the NCA with naval ballistic missile forces, or the airborne strategic command post mission, and is equipped with an airborne launch control system.
The ALCS is capable of launching U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The first E-6B aircraft was accepted by the Navy in December 1997 and the E-6B assumed its operational missions in October 1998. The E-6 fleet was completely modified to the E-6B configuration in 2003.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 24, 2017

News More U.S. troops may be needed against ISIS in Syria, a top general says – More American troops may be needed in Syria to speed the campaign against the Islamic State, the top United States commander for the Middle East said Feb. 22.     Business How one South African defense company will tackle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 24, 2017

Planes, tanks, ships: Russian military gets massive upgrade The Russian military received a sweeping array of new weapons last year, including 41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the wide-ranging military modernization will continue this year, the defense minister said Feb. 22. Minister Sergei Shoigu told lawmakers the air force will receive 170 new aircraft, the army...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-test1

Team tests ground equipment concept demonstrator here

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Staff Sgt. Steven Schrader (left) and Staff Sgt. Alex Rini, 412th Logistics Test Squadron, discuss the progress of the C-17 portion of the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Path...
 
Full Story »

 