Aerotech News & Review


Business

February 24, 2017
 

Northrop Grumman’s G/ATOR successfully completes initial integration testing

NG-gator
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Marine Corps successfully completed an initial integration event in November 2016 for the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system.

The three-week IIE demonstrated G/ATOR’s ground weapon locating radar (GWLR) mode’s ability to detect and track multiple types of rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) rounds simultaneously. Over 40 different weapon scenarios were evaluated through the live fire event, and more than 700 live shots were fired, including a variety of RAM rounds. GWLR successfully tracked projectiles including volley fire between 6km and 50km, demonstrating G/ATOR’s long range capability. Volley fire capability is the ability to detect and track multiple RAM projectiles intentionally fired in very rapid sequence in an attempt to overwhelm radar capabilities.

“GWLR mode detects and tracks time-critical incoming threats, calculates an approximate impact point, and then tracks the threat’s trajectory back in time to estimate a firing position, allowing counterfire forces to engage rapidly,” said Roshan Roeder, vice president, mission solutions, Northrop Grumman. “The volley fire capability that G/ATOR demonstrated is critical on the modern battlefield, and all of the data collected during IIE indicates that GWLR can exceed the U.S. Marine Corps’ range capability.”

The AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR system is multi-mission, performing four principal missions using the same hardware: short-range air defense, tactical air operations control, counterfire target acquisition (GWLR mode) and future air traffic control. GWLR mode adds software to the G/ATOR system to detect, track and identify RAM projectiles, both 360-degree and sector-only. The GWLR mode addresses multiple types of simultaneous threats. Adding this capability will allow G/ATOR to replace five legacy USMC radars.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 24, 2017

News More U.S. troops may be needed against ISIS in Syria, a top general says – More American troops may be needed in Syria to speed the campaign against the Islamic State, the top United States commander for the Middle East said Feb. 22.     Business How one South African defense company will tackle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 24, 2017

Planes, tanks, ships: Russian military gets massive upgrade The Russian military received a sweeping array of new weapons last year, including 41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, and the wide-ranging military modernization will continue this year, the defense minister said Feb. 22. Minister Sergei Shoigu told lawmakers the air force will receive 170 new aircraft, the army...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-test1

Team tests ground equipment concept demonstrator here

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Staff Sgt. Steven Schrader (left) and Staff Sgt. Alex Rini, 412th Logistics Test Squadron, discuss the progress of the C-17 portion of the Hybrid Electric Flightline Cart Technology Path...
 
Full Story »

 