Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 1, 2017
 

First C-130J Super Hercules is heading Yokota’s Way!

LM-C130

Lockheed Martin photograph by David Key.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 28, 2017 – The first of 14 Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transports that will be assigned to the U.S. Air Force installation at Yokota Air Base, Japan, departed the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Greenville, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017.

This marks the first U.S. Air Force combat delivery C-130J-30 to be permanently assigned to the Pacific region.

The C-130J-30s will be flown by 36th Airlift Squadron crews at Yokota, and the new aircraft will recapitalize the unit’s existing C-130H fleet. The C-130Js will be used to support critical peacekeeping and contingency operations in the Western Pacific region, including cargo delivery, troop transport, airdrop and aeromedical missions. The 36th AS — known as the “Eagle Airlifters” — is one of several flying squadrons under the 374th Airlift Wing.

“It is an honor for Lockheed Martin to deliver this milestone C-130J to the Airmen who fly, support and maintain the 374th Airlift Wing’s Hercules fleet,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “The 374th has a long, distinguished history with the C-130 and its C-130J fleet will continue — and expand — the wing’s unmatched and vital airlift capabilities.”

The C-130J Super Hercules is the current combat delivery C-130 production variant, offering superior performance and new capabilities, with the range and flexibility for every theater of operations and evolving requirements. The U.S. Air Force operates the largest C-130J fleet in the world and its C-130 crews have been large contributors to the global Super Hercules fleet’s more than 1.5 million flight hours.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 1, 2017

News In address to Congress, Trump promises a mightier military, money for vets – President Donald Trump promised to rebuild the military, boost veterans spending, defeat the Islamic State and force European allies to pay more for defense, all part of his wide-ranging address to Congress Feb. 28.     Business Australian Army conducts flights...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 1, 2017

Putin says Russia could close military base in Kyrgyzstan President Vladimir Putin says Russia will close its military base in Kyrgyzstan if the government of the Central Asian nation asks it to. Putin was speaking Feb. 28 in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, as part of a Central Asian tour. The Kyrgyz president said in December...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman begins flight tests of MS-177 multi-spectral sensor

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman has begun flight testing of the MS-177 sensor payload with a successful inaugural flight on an RQ-4 Global Hawk high altitude long endurance autonomous aircraft system. Northrop Grum...
 
Full Story »

 