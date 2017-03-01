Aerotech News & Review


March 1, 2017
 

News Briefs – March 1, 2017

Putin says Russia could close military base in Kyrgyzstan

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will close its military base in Kyrgyzstan if the government of the Central Asian nation asks it to.
Putin was speaking Feb. 28 in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, as part of a Central Asian tour. The Kyrgyz president said in December that the base should close when the lease runs out at the end of this year.
Putin said on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart that the only reason for stationing Russian troops there is “ensuring security in Kyrgyzstan itself.” He said the Russian military “will leave on the same day” that Kyrgyzstan requests it.
Kyrgyzstan borders China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The U.S. operated an air base there chiefly for its military operations in Afghanistan until it was handed to the Kyrgyz military in 2014 at Kyrgyzstan’s request. AP
 

Navy is considering how to dispose of first nuclear carrier

The U.S. Navy is still deciding on how it will dispose of its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
The Daily Press in Newport News, Va., reports that nuclear-powered warships are typically recycled at a naval shipyard in Washington State. But there is currently limited space and manpower at that facility.
The Navy is considering using commercial firms to dismantle parts of the ship or all of the USS Enterprise.
A big question is whether disposal of its reactor and nuclear space would be handled by the Navy or a private company. The nuclear section would eventually be disposed of at a Department of Energy site.
The ship may also be placed in storage for a number of years. The recently decommissioned ship is sitting in dry dock in Newport News. AP



 

News

Headlines – March 1, 2017

News In address to Congress, Trump promises a mightier military, money for vets – President Donald Trump promised to rebuild the military, boost veterans spending, defeat the Islamic State and force European allies to pay more for defense, all part of his wide-ranging address to Congress Feb. 28.     Business Australian Army conducts flights...
 
Local
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman begins flight tests of MS-177 multi-spectral sensor

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman has begun flight testing of the MS-177 sensor payload with a successful inaugural flight on an RQ-4 Global Hawk high altitude long endurance autonomous aircraft system. Northrop Grum...
 
Business

Raytheon, U.S. Air Force upgrade MALD-J with anti-jam capabilities

TUCSON, Ariz.–Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force validated performance of an upgraded navigation system for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammer (MALD-J) in six flight tests from B-52 and F-16 aircraft at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. The system upgrade, designated as GAINS II (GPS Aided Inertial Navigation System), includes an enhanced multi-element GPS controlled antenna...
 
