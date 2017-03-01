Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 1, 2017
 

Raytheon, U.S. Air Force upgrade MALD-J with anti-jam capabilities

TUCSON, Ariz.–Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force validated performance of an upgraded navigation system for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy-Jammer (MALD-J) in six flight tests from B-52 and F-16 aircraft at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

The system upgrade, designated as GAINS II (GPS Aided Inertial Navigation System), includes an enhanced multi-element GPS controlled antenna assembly. This new technology improves MALD-J navigation performance in a GPS jamming environment. Improvements and efficiencies within the design helped to reduce GAINS II unit costs.

“Improving performance while reducing costs is a win for Raytheon and our customer,” said Brian Burton, director of MALD Programs for Raytheon.

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems in El Segundo, Calif., supported design work for GAINS II, while Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Ariz., supplied systems engineering, integration and testing. Raytheon is now producing and delivering MALD-J systems with the upgraded navigation.

MALD® is a state-of-the-art, low-cost expendable flight vehicle that is modular, air-launched and programmable. It weighs fewer than 300 pounds and has a range of approximately 500 nautical miles.  MALD-J adds radar-jamming capability to the basic MALD platform.

* MALD confuses enemy air defenses by duplicating friendly aircraft flight profiles and radar signatures.
* MALD-J maintains all capabilities of MALD and adds jamming capabilities.
* Raytheon began delivery of MALD-Js in the fall of 2012.



 

