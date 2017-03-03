AVBOT honors McBride for navigating change

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director David McBride accepted the Antelope Valley Board of Trade’s Navigating Change Award at the 2017 Business Outlook Conference in Lancaster, Calif., Feb. 24.

“David’s leadership has contributed to collaborations, support and partnerships throughout the greater Antelope Valley including Armstrong and Air Force Plant 42,” said Art Thompson, CEO of Sage Cheshire Inc. in his nomination letter. He is also a former award recipient.

“Our community has continued to be the recipient of economic benefits and global exposure bringing awareness to the businesses and capability of the Antelope Valley, while having a global effect on our future,” Thompson continued.

McBride said he is honored by this community recognition.

“I am happy to accept this award on behalf of researchers, managers, innovators, lab staff, technicians, back shops support, flight crews and all of the center employees that make it possible on a daily basis for Armstrong to meet and exceed project and program requirements,” he said.

“We all form one team that provides the best for our customers across a multitude of work in aeronautics, Earth and space science, exploration and technology, while encouraging the next generation of professionals,” McBride said. “The work Armstrong staff does benefits the community, NASA, the country and the world.”

McBride has a long record of supporting the community and businesses in the Antelope Valley, Thompson said.

“His encouragement of education, technology and the long-term support and dedication to the local economy while directing Armstrong down new paths has shown him to be a true leader in Navigating Change within our community,” he said.

McBride first came to the Antelope Valley in 1982 as a cooperative education student at the Center. McBride continued his contributions through numerous programs and projects and various leadership roles throughout his career before becoming acting center director in 2009 and the permanent director since 2010.

McBride also has been a tireless advocate for flight research vehicles with NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate for the Agency’s return to piloted X-planes, Thompson said. The development of the X-57 Maxwell, an electric propulsion aircraft, is one such example. The X-57 is undergoing modifications at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

“David has continued to encourage progress for the Antelope Valley and NASA through his direction in the development and flight-testing of full-scale (human piloted) X-planes such as the X-57 and science platforms such as NASA’s Global Hawk,” Thompson said. “In addition, he also has supported testing and development of the Orion space capsule and of private space programs including cooperative efforts at the Mojave Space Port.”

Thompson said McBride was also instrumental in support and international coordination of the partnership with DLR in Germany for the NASA 747SP Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) research telescope platform, program development leading the way to future commercial aircraft in fuel efficiency and reduced noise, NASA Armstrong’s collaboration with Boeing’s Phantom Eye hydrogen-powered high altitude and long endurance aircraft and Sierra Nevada Corp.’s Dream Chaser.

“David has been a driving force behind maintaining a vibrant aeronautics R&D (research and development) effort for our nation, which has and will continue to yield benefits for commercial, civil and military aviation,” Thompson said. “Through projects and programs conducted at NASA Armstrong, significant contributions have been made, and strides continue, in flight controls and avionics technology, flight safety, aircraft fuel efficiency, noise reduction and other environmental aspects.”

“David’s active participation to engage the community has developed strong relationships in the Antelope Valley with large and small businesses and helped to develop business opportunities throughout multiple government organizations,” Thompson said. “He also has continued to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and is an ongoing advocate for education within the community and encouraging future success toward aerospace and science.”

The Navigate Change award was created to recognize a person or business organization whose spirit of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial approach combined to make a measurable impact on the greater Antelope Valley. The awardee is considered a change agent who is at the helm, in the driver’s seat, or the pilot’s seat to navigating change.