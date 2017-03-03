Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

March 3, 2017
 

World War II Seabee reflects on VJ Day

Lt. Comdr. Jennifer Cragg
Richmond, Va.

World War II veteran and Seabee Jack Mace reflects on marking the end of the World War II on “V-J Day” while stationed in Hawaii in 1945.

On March 5, Seabees worldwide will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Seabees that established a force of more than 325,000 builders who could fight during World War II.

Mace, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 28, is one of the dwindling numbers of Sailors who served as a Seabee during the Second World War. Mace served from 1944 to 1946 as a Motor Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class.

Mace’s granddaughter Amanda Hunsucker celebrated his milestone birthday with his extended family of four children, 10 grandchildren and two great children.

“‘Pa’, as he is so affectionately known was then and still is a humble and honorable man,” said Hunsucker. “His quiet and unassuming manner is testament to his great character. As we came together for his 90th birthday we were filled with pride and admiration for his desire to serve his country at such a young age. A most ordinary man who by his love for God, family, and country is one extraordinary hero to all who know him.”

For Mace when he enlisted in the Navy he knew he wanted to be a Seabee.

“I’m inclined to build mechanically,” said Mace on deciding which rate to select when entering the U.S. Navy. “That’s one reason I joined the Seabees for; it also got me out of the regular Navy. One thing when I think about the Navy you’re on the water and the Seabees you’re on land. In case something happened, I figured I could walk a lot further than I could swim. In all, I enjoyed it.”

Mace who still has a faded and worn copy of the Blue Jacket manual from 1944 also maintains his Navy-related patches, discharge paperwork, dog tags, and other memorabilia that is stored in an old cigar box.

Mace was stationed at Pearl Harbor during his tour as a Seabee. The Battle of Pearl Harbor had occurred less than three years earlier and the base was still dealing with the ramifications of the event.

“I would look across the bay at Ford Island and see the USS Arizona,” recalled Mace when reflecting on what it was like to work there after the 1941 attack. “Looking at that all the time; it crossed your mind that you knew there was a crew of that ship still underwater over there.”

Mace worked at the headquarters for the Seabee supply line which was in charge of shipping and receiving. His battalion would take cargo off of ships, move them to warehouses, sort them, and resupply ships that would then take the supplies to units in the Pacific.

Additionally, he built portable ramps for use on island landings, operated a crane and built landing wharfs.

“I don’t think any of us were looking for any glory or anything we just took our orders and did what we were told to do,” said Mace. “Done the best we could.”

On V-Jay Day — Aug. 14, 1945, will forever be remembered as the day Japan surrendered signifying the end of the Second World War.

“I know when it was announced we were stationed on Red Hill,” said Mace. “What I did all day, I don’t really know, I don’t really remember, but I didn’t get out of hand too much, I didn’t end up in the brig.”

With excitement in the air Mace added that everyone was really excited about V-J Day and there was definitely a “big hullabaloo.”

When asked if being a Seabee was something that he has carried with him throughout his life, Mace responded by lifting up his shirt sleeve revealing a fighting bee tattoo on his upper arm.

“Being a Seabee is being one for life,” said Mace.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 3, 2017

News Russia buzzed NATO aircraft four times in a single day – NATO aircraft had four close encounters with Russian planes in separate incidents on Feb. 10, the Air Force’s top general in charge of its forces in Europe said March 2.   National security adviser to make rare appearance before Senate Armed Services Committee...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 3, 2017

Abu Dhabi hosts military drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions A choreographed military exercise in the capital of the United Arab Emirates drew hundreds of cellphone-filming onlookers March 2 — but they weren’t the only intended audience for the re-enactment of a hostage rescue. The pinpoint parachute drop and fast-rope assault on a ship from...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Bob2

High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

June 1944, one month before leaving for the South Pacific. Back row, left to right, Terry Spivey, pilot, Bill Blair, copilot, Stan Palmer, navigator, Tom Golenia, bombardier; Front row, left to right, Larry Flood, radio operati...
 
Full Story »

 