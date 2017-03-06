Headlines – March 6, 2017

News
North Korea fires several ballistic missiles: Seoul military –
North Korea March 6 fired several ballistic missiles into the East Sea in an apparent protest against the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Business
Harris Corp. to provide UAE with battle management system –
Harris Corp. has won a $189 million contract to provide an integrated battle management system to the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates.
European, Israeli companies to bid in Poland’s combat drone tender –
The Polish Ministry of Defence has obtained applications from 15 companies that plan to submit bids in the tender to supply combat UAVs to the country’s armed forces.
UVA, MITRE Corp. to jointly train military, civilian government tech leaders –
Military and civilian government employees interested in systems engineering can now apply for an accelerated master’s degree program being offered through a partnership of the MITRE Corporation and the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science.
India test-fires anti-ship missile from lead Kalvari-class submarine –
The Indian Navy has successfully conducted the first test-firing of an anti-ship missile from its lead Kalvari (Scorpène)-class submarine, the country’s defence ministry announced March 2.
Lazar III enters service –
Yugoimport’s Lazar 3 8×8 MultiRole Armoured Combat Vehicle has entered service with Serbia in the armoured personnel carrier (APC) configuration.
Russia to start upgrading Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier before July 2017 –
Planned repairs and modernization of Russia’s renowned aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, will start during the first half-year of 2017 at the Zvezdochka shipyard in Severodvinsk and will take two and a half years, a defense source told TASS.
Lockheed’s Satellite Boost System Is Under U.S. Air Force Review –
The U.S. Air Force has opened a review of the propulsion systems used for Lockheed Martin’s military satellites after an undisclosed problem during a recent attempt to boost one into orbit, according to the service.
Defense
DOD civilians could see an extra pay boost, thanks to Trump’s hiring freeze –
Defense Department civilian employees could see a another pay boost later this year, thanks to President Trump’s federal hiring freeze.
Experts say Trump’s military budget can’t pay for buildup he wants –
President Trump’s $603 billion budget proposal for defense won’t be enough to pay for the massive buildup in military might that he envisions, experts say.
Defense spending bill increases US Navy’s shipbuilding funds –
U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran said a final 2017 defense appropriations bill has been agreed upon by the House and Senate, increasing funding for Navy shipbuilding.
Air Force leaders confirm light attack aircraft demo to take off this summer –
The Air Force’s light attack aircraft flight demonstration is officially on the books, with an experiment scheduled this summer at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.