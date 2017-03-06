Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 6, 2017
 

Northrop Grumman completes delivery of fifth AEHF protected communications payload

NG-LM1
REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–Northrop Grumman has successfully delivered the fifth payload for the Advanced Extremely High Frequency program to prime contractor Lockheed Martin.

The fifth payload was delivered to Lockheed Martin at the end of September and is currently going through space vehicle level integration. The launch of the fifth AEHF satellite is tentatively planned for 2018.

 “This milestone for AEHF exemplifies Northrop Grumman’s continued support to building satellite communications systems that will provide critical, reliable, protected communications to the nation’s warfighters and to our international partners,” said Cyrus Dhalla, vice president, communications systems, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems.

One AEHF satellite provides greater total capacity than the entire 5-satellite legacy Milstar constellation with individual user data rates up to 10 times greater than seen on the Milstar system. The higher data rates will permit two-way, jam-resistant transmission of tactical military communication such as real-time video, battlefield maps and targeting data.

In addition to its critical tactical mission, AEHF also will provide the survivable, protected and endurable communications to the National Command Authority including senior leader conferencing in all levels of conflict.

Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite payloads contain a full range of features that protect against a wide range of threats. These capabilities include anti-jamming, low probability of detection and intercept, rapid recovery during a nuclear event, the ability to operate through scintillation, greatly reduced risk from physical attack to ground systems, and significant protection from cyber-attack.

The fifth payload was delivered to Lockheed Martin at the end of September and is currently going through space vehicle level integration. The launch of the fifth AEHF satellite is tentatively planned for 2018.

“This milestone for AEHF exemplifies Northrop Grumman’s continued support to building satellite communications systems that will provide critical, reliable, protected communications to the nation’s warfighters and to our international partners,” said Cyrus Dhalla, vice president, communications systems, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems.

NG-LM2

One AEHF satellite provides greater total capacity than the entire 5-satellite legacy Milstar constellation with individual user data rates up to 10 times greater than seen on the Milstar system. The higher data rates will permit two-way, jam-resistant transmission of tactical military communication such as real-time video, battlefield maps and targeting data.

In addition to its critical tactical mission, AEHF also will provide the survivable, protected and endurable communications to the National Command Authority including senior leader conferencing in all levels of conflict.

Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite payloads contain a full range of features that protect against a wide range of threats. These capabilities include anti-jamming, low probability of detection and intercept, rapid recovery during a nuclear event, the ability to operate through scintillation, greatly reduced risk from physical attack to ground systems, and significant protection from cyber-attack.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 6, 2017

News North Korea fires several ballistic missiles: Seoul military – North Korea March 6 fired several ballistic missiles into the East Sea in an apparent protest against the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.     Business Harris Corp. to provide UAE with battle...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 6, 2017

1,800 Boeing union workers accept buyouts Union officials say more than 1,800 union members will leave Boeing under a buyout plan offered last month in a continuing company job-cutting effort. The Seattle Times reports the Machinists union says 1,500 of its members applied for a buyout and were approved to leave the company. The engineering...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-mortar

Army developing laser-guided, precision mortar

Army photograph by Sgt. Matthew Moeller U.S. Army Soldiers with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based at the Korengal valley, fire mortar rounds at insurgent fig...
 
Full Story »

 