Headlines – March 8, 2017

News

WikiLeaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking documents –

In what appears to be the largest leak of CIA documents in history, WikiLeaks released on Tuesday thousands of pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the agency to break into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions.



U.S. starts deploying anti-missile system in South Korea after North’s latest test –

The United States started to deploy the first elements of its advanced anti-missile defense system in South Korea on Tuesday after North Korea’s test of four ballistic missiles, U.S. Pacific Command said, despite angry opposition from China.





Business

After Viraat, Indian Navy to bid adieu to Albatross patrol aircraft –

Another iconic naval platform is now set for retirement after aircraft carrier INS Viraat. The Soviet-origin Tupolev-142M aircraft, which helped the force keep a hawk-eye on enemy warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean Region for almost 30 years, will be decommissioned later this month.



Influential science group votes no to increased military research at academic institutions –

Members of the nation’s largest scientific group, The Science Council of Japan, reaffirmed their commitment March 7 to continue opposition to military research in universities and academic institutions despite a massive increase in the government’s fiscal 2017 defense research budget.



DRDO hands over weapon-locating radar, NBC reconnaissance vehicle to Indian Army –

India’s state-owned Defense Research and Development Organization has handed over the Swathi long-range weapon-locating radar and the Mk-I nuclear, biological, and chemical reconnaissance vehicle for induction into the Indian Army, India’s Press Information Bureau said in a March 2 statement.



Probot put through its paces with U.S. Army –

Roboteam’s Professional Robot (Probot) unmanned ground vehicle has undertaken trials with the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga.



Sudan upgrades BRDM-2 scout car –

Sudan’s Military Industry Corporation (MIC) has developed and tested an automotive upgrade for the BRDM-2 4×4 amphibious scout car.



Russia’s Antey nuclear submarines to be rearmed with Kalibr missile systems –

Project 949A Antey nuclear-powered submarines will be rearmed with Kalibr missile systems after a profound upgrade at the Zvezda shipyard in the Russian Far East, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said March 7.



Russian military to get new long-range air defense missile system –

Russia is testing a new guided long-range air defense missile system, which is expected to enter duty soon.



Russian Navy to receive two advanced frigates by 2020 –

The Russian Navy will receive two Project 22350 frigates by late 2020 that will feature a new antiaircraft missile/artillery system with several types of missiles, including a long-distance air defense missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said March 7.



Leonardo DRS’ first acquisition marks next phase of company’s growth –

Leonardo DRS, the U.S. subsidiary of the Italian defense contractor Leonardo, announced its first acquisition March 7. But the $150 million purchase of laser technology firm Daylight Solutions most likely won’t be the last, the Leonardo DRS head said.



Turkey gets additional drones to fight ISIS, Kurds –

Kale-Baykar, a privately owned Turkish venture specialized in drones, has delivered a batch of six armed drones to the Turkish military.



Britain beefs up defenses in the Falkland Islands –

Britain has awarded £153 million (US $187 million) worth of contracts to equip the Falkland Islands with a new ground-based air-defense system known as Sky Sabre, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.



More delays for German air defense system buy –

Germany will not conclude a contract for the procurement of the air defense system pitched by Lockheed Martin, MBDA Deutschland and Italy’s Leonardo before the September elections, the Ministry of Defence informed members of German Parliament’s Defense Committee.



Iran unveils new multipurpose helicopter –

Iran has unveiled a new helicopter designed for offshore operations, medical evacuations and surveillance.



Raytheon wins MDA cyber war-gaming contract –

Raytheon has been awarded a Missile Defense Agency contract to develop a war-gaming tool to assess the effectiveness of cyberwarfare and other weapons.





Defense

Pentagon’s top officer meets with generals from Turkey, Russia to discuss Syria operations –

The Pentagon’s top general met Wednesday with his counterparts from Turkey and Russia, a new step in exploring how military operations by the three countries will occur in increasingly tight quarters in Syria.



New video shows a Russian flyby on the destroyer Porter –

A new video has emerged from the day in February when Russian Su-24 attack aircraft, along with an Ilyushin Il-38 maritime patrol aircraft, harassed the destroyer Porter.





Veterans

VA to start offering mental health care to ‘bad paper’ veterans –

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said his department will start offering mental health services for veterans with other-than-honorable dismissals as soon as possible, saying the issue is too important to wait for congressional intervention.



VA secretary: Choice Card extension needed now to ensure better medical care access for vets –

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said his department’s controversial Choice Card program needs to be reauthorized to ensure better medical care access for all veterans, but he also promised major changes are coming soon.



Despite decreasing veteran unemployment rate, underemployment remains a problem –

When Lance Calloway got out of the Marine Corps in 2015, he planned to enroll in graduate school and find a job that would combine the business management skills he’d learned in college with his four years of experience in an artillery unit.



Veterans groups get a White House meeting, but without Trump –

Veterans groups had their first major White House meeting of the new administration March 7, covering a host of priorities in what they called a positive exchange of ideas.



Report: VA needs a 10 percent budget boost to meet vets’ needs –

Veterans Affairs officials needs a 10 percent boost in funding next year to meet the medical and program needs on the department, according to a coalition of outside advocates.



Lawmakers want more help for 440,000-plus veterans caught in paperwork mistakes –

Lawmakers are asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to extend health care enrollment deadlines for more than 440,000 veterans who may have had their applications rejected because of coding errors made by the bureaucracy.