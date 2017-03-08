Lightning in the skies

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties over the 724 square miles of land ranges and 120,000 miles of over water airspace at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35 is the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter providing unmatched capabilities to military forces around the world.



An F-35C Lightning II taxis down the flight line Feb. 27 from the Strike Fighter Squadron 101 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35C variant is a carrier-capable low-observable multi-role fighter aircraft, designed to provide unmatched airborne power projection from the sea. The Navy’s joint strike fighter bears structural modifications from other variants, necessitated by the increased resiliency required for carrier operations.



A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000-pounds of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. Mission systems integration and outstanding over-the-nose visibility features are designed to dramatically enhance pilot performance.



An F-35C Lightning II taxis down the flight line Feb. 27 from the Strike Fighter Squadron 101 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35C variant is a carrier-capable low-observable multi-role fighter aircraft, designed to provide unmatched airborne power projection from the sea. The Navy’s joint strike fighter bears structural modifications from the other variants, necessitated by the increased resiliency required for carrier operations.



A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. With conventional takeoff and landing capability, the F-35A is built for traditional Air Force bases. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. The 33rd Fighter Wing is a graduate flying and maintenance training wing for the F-35 Lightning II.



A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s helmet mounted display system is the most advanced system of its kind. All the intelligence and targeting information an F-35 pilot needs to complete the mission is displayed on the helmet’s visor. This provides the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions.