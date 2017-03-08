Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 8, 2017
 

Lightning in the skies

Eglin-F35a

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties over the 724 square miles of land ranges and 120,000 miles of over water airspace at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35 is the world’s most advanced multi-role fighter providing unmatched capabilities to military forces around the world.
 

Eglin-F35b

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

An F-35C Lightning II taxis down the flight line Feb. 27 from the Strike Fighter Squadron 101 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35C variant is a carrier-capable low-observable multi-role fighter aircraft, designed to provide unmatched airborne power projection from the sea. The Navy’s joint strike fighter bears structural modifications from other variants, necessitated by the increased resiliency required for carrier operations.
 

Eglin-F35c

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000-pounds of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. Mission systems integration and outstanding over-the-nose visibility features are designed to dramatically enhance pilot performance.
 

Eglin-F35d

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

An F-35C Lightning II taxis down the flight line Feb. 27 from the Strike Fighter Squadron 101 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35C variant is a carrier-capable low-observable multi-role fighter aircraft, designed to provide unmatched airborne power projection from the sea. The Navy’s joint strike fighter bears structural modifications from the other variants, necessitated by the increased resiliency required for carrier operations.
 

Eglin-F35e

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. With conventional takeoff and landing capability, the F-35A is built for traditional Air Force bases. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, and unprecedented situational awareness. The 33rd Fighter Wing is a graduate flying and maintenance training wing for the F-35 Lightning II.
 

Eglin-F35f

Air Force photograph by Kristin Stewart

A 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A takes off Feb. 27 to conduct sorties at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The F-35’s helmet mounted display system is the most advanced system of its kind. All the intelligence and targeting information an F-35 pilot needs to complete the mission is displayed on the helmet’s visor. This provides the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 8, 2017

News WikiLeaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking documents – In what appears to be the largest leak of CIA documents in history, WikiLeaks released on Tuesday thousands of pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the agency to break into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions.   U.S. starts deploying anti-missile system...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 8, 2017

Kosovo’s president asks for creation of a regular army Kosovo’s president asked parliament March 7 to transform the country’s lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia. Hashim Thaci submitted a draft law saying that “the transformation of Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into an army is a normal step...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
Courtesy Photograph

Hesed Shel Emes: The truest form of kindness

Air Force photograph Chap. (1st Lt.) Levy Pekar, Rabbi Chaplain assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., led the headstone replacement ceremony to honor of Staff Sgt. Jack Weiner, U.S. Army Air Forces, at the National Memorial ...
 
Full Story »

 