Pilots eject from A-29A Super Tucano

Two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Ga., ejected safely from an A-29A Super Tucano aircraft during a routine training flight near Homerville, Ga., at about 2:50 p.m., March 6, 2017.

Both pilots were recovered and taken to Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville for medical evaluation and have been released.

The aircraft crashed in a residential area. There were no reported injuries or damage to nearby structures.

The Air Force will perform a thorough investigation into the cause of the mishap, and those findings will be released when the investigation is complete.