March 8, 2017
 

Pilots eject from A-29A Super Tucano

Two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Ga., ejected safely from an A-29A Super Tucano aircraft during a routine training flight near Homerville, Ga., at about 2:50 p.m., March 6, 2017.

Both pilots were recovered and taken to Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville for medical evaluation and have been released.

The aircraft crashed in a residential area. There were no reported injuries or damage to nearby structures.

The Air Force will perform a thorough investigation into the cause of the mishap, and those findings will be released when the investigation is complete.



 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Headlines – March 8, 2017

News WikiLeaks releases trove of alleged CIA hacking documents – In what appears to be the largest leak of CIA documents in history, WikiLeaks released on Tuesday thousands of pages describing sophisticated software tools and techniques used by the agency to break into smartphones, computers and even Internet-connected televisions.   U.S. starts deploying anti-missile system...
 
News Briefs – March 8, 2017

Kosovo’s president asks for creation of a regular army Kosovo’s president asked parliament March 7 to transform the country’s lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia. Hashim Thaci submitted a draft law saying that “the transformation of Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into an army is a normal step...
 
Hesed Shel Emes: The truest form of kindness

Air Force photograph Chap. (1st Lt.) Levy Pekar, Rabbi Chaplain assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., led the headstone replacement ceremony to honor of Staff Sgt. Jack Weiner, U.S. Army Air Forces, at the National Memorial ...
 
